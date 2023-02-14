Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Group of 12 men rob 35,000 from grocery store

Group of 12 men rob 35,000 from grocery store

Published on Feb 14, 2023 12:33 AM IST

The accused vandalised the shop and robbed ₹35,000 in cash. When a passerby Munna Giri tried to raise an alarm, the accused assaulted him and fled leaving him injured

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A group of at least 12 miscreants targeted a grocery store in Guru Ramdas Nagar in Makkar Colony and robbed 35,000 in cash after injuring the son of the shop owner and his friend.

When a passerby tried to raise an alarm, the assailants assaulted him also. The Sahnewal police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Rama Tiwari, the complainant, stated that he runs a grocery store at Guru Ramdas Nagar in Makkar Colony. On Sunday, he went to participate in a religious procession while his son Shubham along with his friend Deepak were present at the shop.

Meanwhile, at least 12 miscreants came there and assaulted them with sticks and iron rods. Shubham said that he and Deepak fled and hid on a neighbour’s roof to save themselves.

The accused vandalised the shop and robbed 35,000 in cash. When a passerby Munna Giri tried to raise an alarm, the accused assaulted him and fled leaving him injured.

Inspector Sukhdev Brar, SHO at police station, Sahnewal said that the police are investigating the matter. The police will lodge an FIR after recording the statement of the victims.

