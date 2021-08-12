Group of men assault, abuse hotel staff in Ludhiana, FIR registered against 15

Kotwali police have registered a case against 15 unidentified persons for assaulting the staff and son of a hotel owner and also damaging the furniture at the property near the Ludhiana railway station.

According to the hotel staff, the incident took place on Monday night when two youths, who were in inebriated state, parked their car in front of the hotel and began shouting and hurling abuses.

“When one of our waiters, Manu, went outside and asked them to park their car somewhere else, the duo began to abuse him,” said Davinder Dhand, owner of Hotel City Centre.

“Thereafter, hotel manager Mukand Singh also went outside and requested the accused to go somewhere else, but they misbehaved with him as well. Then they called up around a dozen people who assaulted the waiter, hotel manager and my son Janinder Dhand with a baseball bat,” he added.

The hotel owner said the accused also barged inside the premises and damaged furniture.

However, before police could arrive at the site, the accused managed to flee the scene.

ASI Gurmit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been registered under sections 451, 427, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is in process.

The incident was also captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the hotel, he said, adding that efforts were on to identify and trace the accused.