Grow green manure ‘dhaincha’ and earn 1,000 per acre in Haryana

In a push to promote organic farming and reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers, the Haryana government has decided to give ₹1,000 per acre to farmers for cultivating “dhaincha”-- a green manure which improves soil health. Haryana agriculture minister Sham Singh Rana (File)

The state government has set a target of promoting crop diversification on 4 lakh acre across all 22 districts, with “dhaincha” (Sesbania bispinosa) cultivation forming a key part of this strategy. Over 3 lakh farmers are expected to benefit from the scheme as the government’s objective behind promoting this green manure is to reduce farmers’ dependence on chemical fertilisers.

Experts say that the annual shrub enhances soil structure and maintains productivity over the long term. “Under this new initiative, farmers growing dhaincha will receive direct cash assistance credited straight into their bank accounts through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system,” agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana said.

Describing the green manure as a natural fertiliser that helps improve soil fertility, retain moisture, and lower input costs, the agriculture minister said that the farmers will be given ₹1,000 per acre for its cultivation.

A state government spokesperson quoting “experts” said that dhaincha is ploughed back into the soil before harvest to act as a bio-fertiliser. It enhances soil fertility by fixing nitrogen, thereby naturally replenishing the nutrient without the need for synthetic fertilisers. “Experts point out that this practice not only improves soil structure but also sustains productivity in the long term,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the agriculture minister Rana urged farmers to upload photographs of the crop on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal within the stipulated timeframe to avail benefits under the scheme. “Without this digital verification, incentives will not be disbursed,” he said.