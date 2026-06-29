Growing drug menace biggest challenge before Punjab: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the biggest challenge before Punjab is the growing menace of drugs, which has destroyed countless families and left many mothers grieving the loss of their children. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini being welcomed in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“The youth, who are the nation’s greatest strength, are increasingly falling prey to substance abuse. The day a BJP government is formed in Punjab, drug traffickers will be compelled to leave the state,” Saini said addressing the state-level conference organised by the Dhanak community in Ludhiana on the occasion of the 628 birth anniversary of Sant Kabir on Sunday.

On this occasion, Saini also announced a ₹11 lakh grant for the construction of Sant Kabir Bhawan in Ludhiana.

Accusing the Punjab government of “misleading people with false promises”, the Haryana CM said that the Punjab government had “failed to fulfil its commitments”.

He questioned the Punjab government’s ‘Soorma’ campaign aimed at honouring youths who have overcome drug addiction, and questioned the Aam Aadmi Party government over its performance in curbing drug trafficking during its tenure.

He said recognising youths who have successfully come out of drug addiction is a positive step, adding that such youngsters are true “soorma” or warriors and deserve appreciation for rebuilding their lives.

He alleged that law and order in the border state had deteriorated significantly and said that once a BJP government is formed in Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it will restore law and order by following the ideals of Sant Kabir and create employment opportunities for the youth.

Extending his greetings on the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir, the chief minister said that when society was engulfed in the darkness of superstition, blind faith, untouchability and rigid orthodoxy, Sant Kabir emerged as a beacon of light, showing humanity a new path through his powerful teachings.

Saini said that Kabir’s teachings represent a movement to spread the message of social harmony, equality and humanity to every household.

He said the Haryana government is committed to carrying forward Sant Kabir’s legacy by celebrating Sant Prakash Parv in every district, thereby promoting his message of equality, harmony and social reform.

Saini said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya adopted Sant Kabir’s message of universal welfare, equality and the upliftment of the last person in society, and the BJP is committed to carrying forward this vision.

He claimed that under the previous Congress government in Haryana, many poor families had received only allotment papers for residential plots, whereas the present Haryana government has ensured actual possession of plots for nearly 20,000 such beneficiaries. He said that families who were yet to receive the benefit are being allotted 100-square-yard residential plots and linked with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to enable the construction of permanent houses. In urban areas, economically weaker families have been provided 30-square-yard plots, while more than 7,200 flats have been allotted in Sonepat, Gurugram and Faridabad, he said.

Earlier, Saini listened to the latest edition of the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme along with the gathering in Ludhiana.

The chief minister said that in today’s programme, the Prime Minister encouraged citizens to promote sports, adopt natural farming, conserve every drop of water, and embrace the spirit of “vocal for local”. He said that the Haryana government has already been working in these directions.