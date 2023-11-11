Guest Column: Be yourself, imitation is akin to squandering life

We cannot determine the size of a tree by examining its seed. Children are like seeds and their development depends on the latent energy they possess. Like a seedling breaking through the soil, individuals with intense energy can overcome all obstacles and flourish in life. Like a seedling breaking through the soil, individuals with intense energy can overcome all obstacles and flourish in life. (Shutterstock)

Simply growing in life, akin to a big tree, is insufficient. A truly fulfilling tree not only stands tall but also yields fruits, provides shelter to birds, offers solace to people with its shade, and remains valuable beyond its prime time. In the same way, our lives should be of service to others, much like mango or jackfruit trees. These trees grow tall and produce tasty fruits, offer sanctuary to birds and animals, their leaves and twigs possess medicinal properties, and the wood is used for making furniture.

Choose role models mindfully

We claim to follow certain paths, teachings, or religions. However, in reality, we cannot follow in others’ footsteps. The path we choose in life is often influenced by the role models we hold dear. Rather than blaming fate, we can make informed choices in life by selecting the right role models.

Raising children is not easy and requires significant sacrifice from parents. From an early age, children should be introduced to stories of achievers and what inspired them to realise their potential. When we hear inspirational stories, we, too, become motivated to excel.

Regrettably, parents nowadays introduce their children to virtual games, which can negatively impact their psychological well-being. Associating with inspired people helps calm our minds and enables us to discover our purpose. Wrong company can disturb and confuse young minds, leading to a wasted life.

Be a believer, not a follower

When great masters appear, their followers often mistake the content for the container. The role model we choose must be familiar with the content (teachings/principles) and should not be focused on the container (outward appearance) alone. The role model must help us discover our nature.

In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Shri Krishna gives us a sutra (precept) for realising our potential by becoming ourselves and not allowing others to control our lives.

Shreyan swa-dharmo vigunah para-dharmat sv-anushthitat swa-dharme nidhanam shreyah para-dharmo bhayavahah (3.35)

(It is far better to perform one’s natural prescribed duty, though tinged with faults; than to perform another’s prescribed duty, though perfectly. In fact, it is preferable to die in the discharge of one’s duty, than to follow the path of another, which is fraught with danger).

Discipline through yoga

Patanjali’s Yoga Sutra outlines the process of discovering our life’s purpose. Discipline is essential to achieve great things in life. Without discipline, we cannot realise the Upanishad’s mahavakya: Arise, awake, stop not till you reach the goal.

Patanjali emphasises in his first sutra: Atha yoga anushasanam (Yoga brings discipline in life). By instilling discipline in life, we can transform a lazy mind into a steady one. The mind operates in five ways: Mooda (dull or tamasic), kshipta (selfish or rajasic), vikshipta (unsteady or rajasic), ekagra (focused or sattvic), and nirodha (anchoring the focused mind or highly sattvic). Yoga helps attain the balanced state.

Patanjali conveys this in his second sutra that our practice of yoga must culminate in attaining tranquillity and balance: Yogaha chitt vritti nirodaha (Yoga is the control of the fluctuations of the mind and reaching the fifth level of focus).

When discipline is achieved, one discovers the inner essence and becomes essential to others and the world. As the essence in life increases, so does happiness. When one realises inner happiness, one stays true to one’s nature without being swayed by others’ opinions. Patanjali articulates in his third sutra: Tadā draṣṭuḥ svarūpe-‘vasthānam (Then, the seer abides in their own nature).

Non-essential people are easily influenced by messages on social media and others’ opinions. They talk about what others should do instead of how they can enrich their own lives through inner growth. Patanjali is critical of those who lack a steady mind. Vr̥tti sārūpyam-itaratra (In the absence of a steady mind, one’s actions become unnatural).

People who lack discipline squander their lives.

The writer is the Melbourne-based founder of Vasudeva Kriya Yoga

