Guest Column | End toxic relationships, embrace self-love

Surveys have found that millennials are more conscious of their health than their forebears. They spend a considerable amount of their salaries on fitness and health-related products, gear and diet.

They seldom hit the gym without being attired in proper gym wear or athleisure, as per the latest nomenclature. The innumerable diet plans available include high-protein, keto, high-fibre, gluten-free, vegan, paleo diet and blood type to name just a few.

A considerable amount of stress is also put on detoxification of the body. However, little emphasis is laid on detoxification of the mind and relationships, which is proving to be the biggest bane in society as is evident from failing mental health and falling apart of relationships. More and more youngsters are reaching out to counsellors and psychologists for emotional as well as relationship counselling.

Relationships, at times, can become so toxic that one feels one is caught in a spider’s web with no possible respite in view. One feels not only ensnared but also smothered by the weight of it. These relationships can be personal, professional or situational. You may get entangled in a toxic relationship with a family member, friend, colleague, boss or lover. The situation may seem dismal, however, remember only two things can help one break the shackles of a toxic relationship, one’s own will power and the love of near and dear ones.

A few years ago, I too found myself trapped in one such relationship and managed to come out of it successfully. It took me some time and an agenda, but as of now I stand fully cured of the toxicity. Here are a few pointers to help you come out of toxic relationships:

1. Toxic Relationships Anonymous– Wish this were a real organisation so that you realise that they are not alone. There are many around you who are going through the same struggle. Talk to such people and learn from their experiences. Besides, talking brings a ‘catharsis’.

2. Bear hug– Accept help from those you trust and love deeply. A toxic relationship is more or less like an addiction. You wish you could give it up and yet you cannot. Share your problem with your family members and ask them to support you. Ask them to give you a ‘bear hug’ whenever you feel low or depressed.

3. Grit and determination: These are the buzz words for staying positive and strong. Remember, you can emerge from this quagmire, only if you decide to do so.

4. Discover your surroundings: Eat, drink and be merry for life is short. Eat your favourite dish, take a break and go on a vacation, watch your favourite comedy series or movies, make new friends and try to stay away from the one who is pulling you down at all expense.

5. Explore your ‘creative side’: Find out what you are most passionate about and what excites you. Writing is perhaps most liberating outlet, other than finding solace in dancing, gardening, exercising. These activities will help you release negative energy and detoxify your inner self.

The writer is a Jagadhri-based freelance contributor