Guest Column| Fazilka model can secure LoC in J&K

The credit for securing the once-barren and scarcely populated Fazilka sector of Punjab along the India-Pakistan border goes to the foresight and administrative acumen of Partap Singh Kairon, a former chief minister of Punjab. Much like the Rai Sikh settlements in Punjab’s Fazilka, the proposed fauji buffer belt in J&K will be a living wall of defence — resilient, rooted, and alert. It will not only block infiltration and disrupt terror networks but will also anchor development and stability in remote, volatile regions. (Representational photo)

Faced with the near-impossible task of maintaining vigil along a desolate frontier devoid of infrastructure, Kairon came up with an innovative solution: He settled the resilient and rugged Rai Sikh community along the border in Fazilka. This move transformed a vulnerable stretch of land into a living, breathing line of defence, manned not by soldiers but by people with deep roots in the land.

Under British colonial rule, the Rai Sikhs were categorised as a “criminal tribe”— a stigma often imposed on communities seen as too independent or difficult to control. Their traditional occupations of farming, hunting, and at times, illicit liquor distillation made them suited to surviving in tough terrains. In Fazilka, this independence and self-sufficiency made them ideal for life on the frontier where state presence was minimal.

When I assumed charge as Fazilka sub-divisional magistrate in 1979, I witnessed firsthand the evolution of a self-sustained ecosystem along the border. While challenges persisted — illicit distillation and cross-border smuggling being the most notable — the community had, in effect, become the region’s informal first line of defence. Their networks, intimate knowledge of the terrain, and local dynamics made them invaluable in maintaining informal surveillance on border activity.

Social dynamics in the region were equally complex. One peculiar yet telling phenomenon was the occasional cross-border elopements, where individuals from either side crossed into the other, often under consensual circumstances. These interactions, facilitated by linguistic and cultural proximity, underscored the porous nature of the border.

To navigate the unique geopolitical setting, the Rai Sikhs developed dual identities. On the Indian side, they would maintain a Sikh appearance, wearing turbans and bearing names like Iqbal Singh. When crossing into Pakistan, they would shed the turban and assume a Muslim identity, Iqbal Mohammad. This adaptability, while controversial, reflected their deep understanding of both sides of the border.

Fauji buffer belt

The Fazilka experience under Kairon offers a precedent for enhancing border security through strategic civilian settlement. A similar approach, adapted to the unique terrain and security dynamics of Jammu and Kashmir, could help secure sensitive stretches along the Line of Control (LoC).

The idea is to create a narrow but continuous habitable belt, about 2km deep, a little distance behind the LoC. At present, forested or unused, this strip would be cleared and developed for agriculture and horticulture.

Essential infrastructure — roads, solar power, communications, water access, and basic services — would be developed to support year-round habitation, while maintaining ecological safeguards.

This belt would be settled by ex-servicemen from martial and agrarian communities — Sikh, Jat, Rajput, Kumaon, Garhwal, Dogra, among others — with experience in farming. Small landholdings would be allotted to them on long-term leases through cooperatives or self-help groups. Their discipline, familiarity with the terrain, and military background would make them ideal for life on the frontier and for taking on auxiliary roles in surveillance and border defence.

With refresher training and modern weaponry, the settlers would operate as a local territorial force in close coordination with the army and BSF. Supervised by veterans, they would serve both as a physical deterrent and an informal intelligence network, reporting on infiltration attempts, suspicious movements, or arms drops.

This fauji buffer belt would serve multiple strategic purposes. Economically, it would generate sustainable livelihoods through farming, horticulture, and tourism in relatively secure areas. Demographically, it would prevent depopulation of sensitive border belts and ensure a permanent Indian presence. Psychologically, the visibility of armed, alert settlers on the frontier would act as a deterrent to infiltration and terror activity.

Fusion of defence, development

As seen in Fazilka, where civilian settlement helped transform a porous and vulnerable border into a resilient line of defence, this adapted model could offer a long-term solution for Kashmir. If implemented in a phased, monitored manner, this fusion of defence and development could become a modern-day equivalent of Kairon’s visionary experiment in the most sensitive region of the country.

Much like the Rai Sikh settlements, the proposed fauji buffer belt in Kashmir will be a living wall of defence — resilient, rooted, and alert. It will not only block infiltration and disrupt terror networks but will also anchor development and stability in remote, volatile regions. dsjaspal51@gmail.com

DS Jaspal. (X)

The writer is a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer. Views expressed are personal.