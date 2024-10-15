Guest Column: Harnessing potential of livestock farming in Punjab

Punjab’s agricultural landscape has faced significant challenges over the past five decades, marked by the overuse of agrochemicals, declining water table, stubble burning, soil degradation, reduced forest cover, and stagnant farm incomes. Emphasis on buffalo rearing in policy, a crucial component of Punjab’s dairy sector, valued for their higher fat content in milk is a timely course correction. Each buffalo can produce enough fat to contribute significantly to reducing India’s edible oil import bill, which stands at a whopping ₹ 50,000 crore annually. Fat also has a long shelf life, offering a buffer against market price fluctuations. (AFP File)

Recently, a draft of the agriculture policy submitted by a committee, chaired by Dr Sukhpal Singh, acknowledges these problems, but concerns remain about its effective implementation and the financial resources required for long-term solutions. However, as the policy suggests, the way forward lies in agricultural diversification, particularly through livestock farming.

Dr Ashwani Kumar Sharma

The animal husbandry sector in Punjab, as per policy, is experiencing a robust annual growth rate of 5.76%, far outpacing agriculture’s 0.36% growth—demonstrating livestock’s enormous potential. Despite receiving only 0.31% of the state’s total budget allocation, livestock contributes a staggering 40% to Punjab’s agricultural gross value added (GVA). This success, achieved with minimal government subsidies, underscores the sector’s efficiency and sustainability compared to traditional farming practices. Moreover, livestock farming presents an opportunity to address several challenges, such as excessive agrochemical use, water depletion, and stubble burning, while offering farmers a path to higher incomes, independent of the volatile minimum support price (MSP) system.

Embracing livestock heritage

Historically, Punjab has been synonymous with high-quality livestock breeds, such as the Murrah and Nilli Ravi buffaloes, and Sahiwal and Red Sindhi cattle. The policy’s call for designating livestock farming as a special sector akin to agriculture and industry is both timely and necessary. Integrated livestock farming systems, as recommended and endorsed by the policy, offer a sustainable farming model for small and medium farmers to increase income.

A significant hurdle in the growth of the dairy sector is the widespread adulteration of milk and dairy products. This not only jeopardizes public health but also undermines farmer incomes and erodes consumer trust. A stringent policy for mandatory traceability of dairy products must be implemented, alongside the establishment of severe penalties for adulteration as done by Maharashtra.

Improving dairy standards

Milk pricing based on fat content often disadvantages rural farmers, who are frequently cheated by middlemen. Establishing a minimum price for cow and buffalo milk based on average quality is a doable proposition. While the focus on vaccination and infectious disease control in livestock is commendable, greater attention is needed to manage production (like fatty cow syndrome) and internal diseases (like foreign body syndrome) in high-yielding animals, which are becoming more prevalent than infectious diseases. This calls for improvement and research in vaccines for longer immunity.

Buffalo advantage

Emphasis on buffalo rearing in policy, a crucial component of Punjab’s dairy sector, valued for their higher fat content in milk is a timely course correction. Each buffalo can produce enough fat to contribute significantly to reducing India’s edible oil import bill, which stands at a whopping ₹50,000 crore annually. Fat also has a long shelf life, offering a buffer against market price fluctuations.

Livestock farming aligns with modern sustainability goals, particularly through the use of animal waste as green manure. Gobar gas plants, which can be used not only for household cooking but also to power agricultural machinery, present an opportunity to promote renewable energy and ensure carbon budgeting. Encouraging and rationing farmers to rear poultry, pigs, sheep, goats, and fish under a policy framework will avoid glut and help stabilise farm incomes against price volatility.

Lucrative horse rearing

The big miss in the policy draft is the nascent and lucrative horse rearing by the farmers. Though about 15,000, the state boasts of one of the best Marwari horses in the country. These horses are known for its loyalty, smooth gait, elegance and resilience. Despite the breed’s export potential and enormous demand, the sector remains untapped. Marwari horses are touted as the ‘new age Lamborghini’ in the hands of Punjab farmers.

A comprehensive policy to promote scientific breeding, health care, and progeny identification for these horses could provide farmers with substantial economic benefits. With high-profile breeders, such as the Ambanis and Mistris, already investing in this space, it is vital to build capacity for horse rearing and create platforms for showcasing and competing these valuable animals.

Addressing animal health

Animal health is a critical aspect of any comprehensive livestock policy. Proper guidelines on space allocation, bedding, and hydration for animals will help improve overall animal welfare and prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases. Urban dairies, often operated by non-farmers, should be regulated to prevent substandard animal care. Punjab’s position as a border state gives it a unique opportunity to establish a disease-free zone for livestock, boosting the export potential of high-quality dairy and meat products.

The policy should discourage the import of foreign semen, which can introduce diseases and undesirable genetic traits. Instead, Punjab should focus on local breeding programmes for high-quality bulls, with semen distribution managed by state agencies. Training farmers to identify elite animals from a young age will further enhance the quality of livestock.

Punjab needs to move towards sustainable, high-value agriculture. Its farm future does not lie in over-reliance on wheat and paddy. The way forward as recommended by the policy is through diversification into livestock, forestry, and horticulture. That way Punjab can transform its agriculture into a model of resilience, profitability, and environmental sustainability.

The writer is professor and head of the department of veterinary medicine at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, and can be reached at ashwanigadvasu@gmail.com