Guest Column: Indian Institutes of Governance, a critical step towards developed India

India boasts of premier institutions, such as IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS, which have been instrumental in producing top-notch professionals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed these institutions as engines of transformation. However, while these institutions focus on specialised domains, there has been a glaring gap in nurturing talent for governance, which is now widely recognised as a distinct and complex discipline. IIGs would not be substitutes for the national academies that train civil servants but institutes of excellence that nurture talent that shall join the civil service through the existing UPSC examinations. That this examination system needs a fresh look and revamp is another issue. (Praful Gangurde)

A developing economy and transforming society like India faces complex governance challenges which must be addressed because the capacity to govern determines a state’s ability to transform its society and economy in the fastest and most stable manner. Three big challenges facing India on its development path are primacy, access, and inequality.

The primacy challenge leads to regional and spatial disparities caused by infrastructure and institutional constraints that limit development to primary centres such as metropolitan cities, ports, and capitals. The access challenge is caused by income inequality and barriers to acquiring literacy, skills, healthcare, mobility, shelter and digital services. The inequality challenge centres around disparities of income, social status, geography, gender, age and opportunities. All these challenges can be overcome only with strong institutions and a capable framework for governance.

Governance education, time to raise the bar

Globally, countries have developed a skilled governance workforce, showcasing the imperative for investing in governance education. For instance, China’s ancient imperial examination system selected officials based on their knowledge and literary skills, ensuring a competent bureaucracy. Similarly, Singapore’s success story demonstrates the transformative power of governance education, with institutions like the LKY School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) grooming future leaders, policymakers and a cadre of professionals to lead the nation.

As India embarks in the Amrit Kaal towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, the need for effective governance anchored in a robust framework becomes more pronounced. The pivotal role that governance plays in shaping our nation’s development trajectory must be recognised. We argue that the first step is to establish national institutes of excellence focusing on all aspects of governance in the form of Indian Institutes of Governance (IIGs). Much like the IITs produce technology innovators, and the IIMs sculpt business managers, IIGs would churn out adept governance professionals equipped with the skills and knowledge to steer the nation towards progress and development. IIGs would be the gold standard in governance education.

IIGs would prepare talented youngsters for bureaucracy and as lawmakers and ministers for legislation and policymaking. While the Constitution does not mandate a formal education requirement for elected representatives, we must raise the bar in the 75th year of our Republic and consider a legal mandate for prior governance education as a qualification to enter the hallowed portals of Parliament and the state legislatures.

Timeline and curriculum

Entry to IIGs for both the bureaucratic and the political stream should be only through fair and open competition, akin to entrance exams for the IITs and IIMs. The requirement for governance education for elected representatives could be modulated and graded. For example, prospective lawmakers who are 25-40 years old should be mandated to have a three-year undergraduate degree, 40-60 years have a one-year diploma, and those above 60 years may be exempt. Further, to give enough time for budding legislators to fulfil these qualifications and ensure the proliferation of the IIGs and related lower-level institutions, these provisions should become effective from the general election in 2034.

The curriculum of IIGs could be expansive, catering to different levels of government functionaries and the political stream. A certificate course could be designed for the junior level, providing them with foundational knowledge in governance. A three-year diploma or degree could be tailored for the middle level. Furthermore, a four-year undergraduate degree could be introduced that allows entry through competitive exams to higher levels in the civil service. Additionally, master’s and PhD programmes could be offered to facilitate advanced learning and career progression. The curriculum should be T-shaped and equip the learner with broad knowledge and skills, while also providing an opportunity to deep dive into some of the functionalities and sectors of governance, like management, security, accounts, diplomacy, etc, and sectorally in health, education, urban affairs, etc. A robust modern curriculum should be developed in consultation with experts in governance and public policy.

Attracting best talent

Establishing IIGs is a step toward attracting the best talent to governance. It prepares the brightest for an exciting and fulfilling career in bureaucracy and politics and addresses a gap by providing comprehensive education in governance ready for on-the-job training in the national academies, much as an engineer from IIT would follow while joining a corporate. Further, the non-government sector (civil society, policy think tanks, etc.) that is gaining greater participation in public policy formulation, programme monitoring and evaluation would also benefit from governance professionals that IIGs would produce.

Infrastructure and faculty

To kickstart this initiative, some of the best existing administrative training institutes (ATIs) and eminent public policy schools could be upgraded to IIGs. They must be provided with state-of-the-art infrastructure and faculty setup. The organisation setup of the IIGs must provide the management with enough flexibility to hire the best faculty with expertise in governance and related fields. Future political leaders and governance professionals must be trained by the best.

Given that this is a new field for us, IIGs must forge partnerships with the best international schools of public policy, such as the Harvard Kennedy School and LKYSPP Singapore, and with multilateral institutions (World Bank, ADB, ILO, etc.) to help us design curriculums and provide faculty until the IIGs build local capacity.

In conclusion, establishing IIGs is a critical step towards realising India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. By investing in governance education for elected representatives and the development of governance professionals, we can leapfrog to our goal, paving the way for a brighter future for coming generations. It is time for us to treat governance as serious business. karanavtar@icloud.com and anirudhtewari@yahoo.com

Karan Avtar Singh is former chief secretary of Punjab, while Anirudh Tewari is Punjab-cadre IAS officer. Views expressed are personal.