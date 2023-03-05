Guest Column: Natural intelligence, not AI, elevates the game of our life

Without desire, we cannot exist. Even those who say that they are desireless have the desire to remain so. Our desires change as we progress in life. We must have the desire for greatness because it’s only then that our actions become great, and so do our accomplishments.

We are not single-dimensional personalities and neither are our needs. Yoga means connecting ourselves to higher possibilities in life. As we do so, our presence of mind increases, leading to mindful living. Our priorities shift from individual desires to the needs of others.

In the pyramid of hierarchy, most people are busy spending time satisfying their physiological needs of food, shelter, and comfort. Those who are satisfied at the physiological level, aspire to satisfy their mental needs by seeking a sense of security in life and plan for the future.

When mental needs are satisfied, people satisfy their emotional needs by associating with others in the name of hobbies, religion, language, or country. Once this is achieved, they want to project themselves well or impress others to satisfy their ego.

Life becomes a drag for those who want to play the game only on the physiological, mental, emotional, and ego levels. They end up dragging an imaginary load, leading to a lacklustre life of stress and anxiety with no joy.

Artificial intelligence is here to help human society learn from experiences and project them to the future to minimise errors. Repetitive work can be replaced with machines so that the output quality can be enhanced. But, when it comes to life, humans are leading a stereotypical living by dragging their days and making the same mistakes as their ancestors. Everyone, right from a doorkeeper to the CEO, avoids correcting the course of life in the name of lack of time or being too busy.

For those who complain they have no time, the best never comes out. Those who complain they are doing a job only to earn money are squandering their life. In the Bhagavad Gita, Shri Krishna says those who lead a life in the first four levels of consciousness of physiological, mental, emotional, and ego forget the higher possibilities and have a pitiable existence.

Durena hy-avaram karma buddhi-yogad Dhananjaya buddhau sharanam anvichchha kripanah phala-hetavah (Gita, 2.49)

Seek refuge in divine knowledge and insight, O Dhananjay, and discard reward-seeking actions that are far inferior to works performed with the intellect established in divine knowledge. Miserly and pitiable are those who seek to enjoy the fruits of their works.

The actions we perform in the first four levels of our existence are out of compulsion, which leads to bondage, misery, and further repercussion. We must discover freedom in our work and not freedom from work. This is possible when we transcend to the next level of consciousness where our actions become an expression of joy.

Our body and mind are there to support our soul and not the other way around. With the soul being actualised, one becomes a genius and plays a natural game. Then life is no longer a drag and there isn’t any stress, anxiety or unhappiness.

In the Gita, Shri Krishna talks about one who has transcended beyond the first four clutches of life: Yas tvatma-ratir eva syad atma-triptash cha manavah atmanyeva cha santushtas tasya karyam na vidyate (3.17)

But those who rejoice in the self, who are illumined and fully satisfied in the self, for them, there is no duty.

For a self-actualised person, action no longer binds. Such an inspired person acts only to inspire others to celebrate their lives by moving to the fifth level of consciousness.

Artificial intelligence restricts our actions to the first four levels of consciousness, while our natural intelligence elevates the game of our life to the fifth level. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZ-q0UACiOk

The writer is the Melbourne-based founder of Vasudeva Kriya Yoga.