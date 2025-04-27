Guest Column | The unexpected partnership of youth and age

Youth and age complement each other perfectly. Where youth brings raw energy, age offers wisdom. Agility defines the young, while experience refines the old. Enthusiasm drives the young forward, but stability ensures balance when needed. The vigour of youth sparks new ideas, while the maturity of age channels them wisely. Together, they create harmony, one fuelling action, the other providing direction. Neither is complete alone; their strengths intertwine, shaping a world that thrives on both dynamism and wisdom. It is curious how linguists have long classified ‘youth’ and ‘age’ as antonyms, emphasising their contrast rather than their connection. (Shutterstock)

I’ve always been wary about travelling alone, as I easily lose my way even with clear instructions. Navigating roads and streets has never been my forte. So, when I first decided to travel solo from Ambala to Vadodara, my heart pounded with anxiety. Boarding the Shatabdi from Ambala was smooth, but the real challenge lay ahead. I had to get off at New Delhi railway station, take the airport Metro to Indira Gandhi International Airport, and catch my flight to Vadodara.

As soon as the train rolled into New Delhi railway station, my heart pounded with anxiety. Despite having written instructions from both my husband and daughters, I felt lost. Finding the exit and reaching the Metro station felt like an overwhelming challenge I wasn’t prepared for. Stepping onto the platform, I pulled out the carefully crafted instruction manual and scanned the signboards. Everything seemed manageable—except my racing heart. Spotting a young girl about my daughter’s age heading in the same direction, I decided to ask for help.

“Ma’am, I’m going to the Metro station. You can tag along,” she said kindly.

For the next fifteen minutes, she continued to lead the way, occasionally glancing back to ensure I was keeping up. Upon reaching the station, she directed me toward the subway leading to the airport Metro. I thanked her sincerely before we parted ways. Finally settling into my seat on the plane, I let out a deep sigh of relief. In that moment, I realised that seeking help from someone younger wasn’t a sign of weakness for the experienced— it was sometimes the wisest thing to do.

Recently, a colleague of mine returned from a trip to Bhopal. On her flight back, she sat beside a young girl leaving her hometown for the first time to start a job in Delhi. As they exchanged pleasantries, the girl admitted she was nervous— it was not only her first flight but also her first solo trip to the capital. Sensing her anxiety, my colleague reassured her by sharing her own solo travel experiences. By the time they landed, the young girl felt much more confident and ready to embrace life in the bustling city.

It is curious how linguists have long classified ‘youth’ and ‘age’ as antonyms, emphasising their contrast rather than their connection. Such portrayal suggests an inherent rivalry, as if the two stand in opposition, ready to draw daggers at each other. However, in reality, youth and age have always complemented each other— one brings energy, the other wisdom. Instead of viewing them as adversaries, it is time to recognise their harmony, for life thrives not in division but in the seamless blend of both.

