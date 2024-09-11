Guest Column | Vivekananda’s Chicago address echoes for eternity

Swami Vivekananda’s address, delivered on September 11, 1893, at the first Parliament of the World’s Religions, was a landmark moment in the dialogue between eastern and western philosophies. At a time of increasing global exchange of ideas, largely driven by colonialism and exploration, his speech resonated with an audience eager to explore spiritual and philosophical diversity. Vivekananda introduced Hinduism’s pluralistic and tolerant nature to the West, setting the stage for a more nuanced and respectful dialogue between different faiths in the service of humanity. Swami Vivekananda, wearing a turban, at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in 1893.(Wikipedia)

Vivekananda began with the inclusive greeting, “Sisters and brothers of America.” This was more than just a polite salutation; it was a strategic move to establish an immediate connection with his audience. With these words, he transcended barriers of religion, nationality, and culture, setting a tone of universal brotherhood and respect. This approach was particularly progressive given the prevailing Western attitudes towards Eastern religions, often characterised by exoticism or skepticism. Though a devout Hindu, Vivekananda embraced universal values of brotherhood, humanism, and pluralism, standing for the collective good of humanity rather than individualistic beliefs.

Unity in diversity

At the core of his speech was a profound exposition of Hindu philosophy. He delved into Vedanta, emphasising the unity of all religions. Vivekananda argued that despite apparent differences between religious traditions, they all ultimately seek the same singular truth. This idea of a universal spiritual essence was central to his message, as he sought to bridge the gap between eastern and western thoughts.

He highlighted Hinduism’s philosophical depth over its ritualistic aspects, introducing concepts like Brahman (the ultimate reality) and Atman (the inner self). He asserted that realising the unity between Brahman and Atman is the ultimate goal of spiritual practice — a goal shared by all religions. As he famously stated, “We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far.” This framework was presented not as an exclusive religious doctrine but as a universal truth that could resonate with people of various backgrounds.

A critical aspect of Vivekananda’s address was his critique of sectarianism and dogmatism. He challenged his audience to move beyond rigid religious boundaries and embrace a more inclusive approach to spirituality. By highlighting the commonalities between different religious traditions, he sought to dismantle the barriers that often lead to sectarian conflict and intolerance. He inspired strength and unity among his listeners, asserting, “The greatest sin is to think yourself weak.”

Given the historical context of the late 19th century, marked by intense religious and cultural conflicts, Vivekananda’s call for religious tolerance and mutual respect was both a philosophical stance and a practical solution to pervasive sectarianism. He preached and practiced truthfulness in thoughts (vichar), conduct (achaar), and behaviour (vyavhar).

Vivekananda’s vision extended beyond mere tolerance; he advocated for a genuine appreciation of the diversity of religious experiences. He proposed that different religious traditions, despite their outward differences, are expressions of the same underlying truth. This vision of interfaith harmony offered a framework for understanding and appreciating religious diversity holistically. He declared, “The best thermometer to the progress of a nation is its treatment of its women.” Vivekananda encouraged his audience to view religious diversity as a strength rather than a threat, presenting Hinduism as one of many valid paths to spiritual truth.

Far-reaching impact

The impact of Vivekananda’s Chicago address was profound and far-reaching. His speech not only introduced Indian spirituality to the West but also paved the way for a more respectful and open dialogue between different religions and thoughts. His ideas inspired many western thinkers and leaders to explore eastern spiritual traditions with greater openness and curiosity. Max Muller, a noted Indologist, remarked, “He was the first to introduce us to the profound and spiritual wisdom of India, and he did it in a manner that was both accessible and deeply enlightening.” Mahatma Gandhi saw the address as a beacon of hope, observing, “Swami Vivekananda’s address was not just an exposition of Hinduism but a clarion call for global harmony and understanding.”

Vivekananda’s address was a pivotal moment in the history of inter-cultural and interfaith dialogue. Through his eloquent and visionary speech, he challenged prevailing notions of religious exclusivity and sectarianism, offering a framework for understanding and appreciating the diversity of spiritual traditions. His emphasis on the universal nature of spiritual truth and his call for genuine interfaith harmony are eternally relevant and continue to offer valuable insights and inspiration in a world increasingly interconnected yet divided by cultural and religious differences.

The writer is a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer. Views expressed are personal.