Guest Column| What ails Chandigarh? An ivory tower mindset

Conceived as a greenfield capital city of Punjab after it lost historic Lahore to the Partition, Chandigarh was envisaged by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as, “the new city of free India, totally fresh and wholly responsive to the aspirations of the nation”, and, “a city unlike any in India: Modern, functional and forward-looking”. The long-promised Metro, which could have eased the ever-worsening traffic congestion from the growing number of vehicles on Chandigarh’s roads, has become a casualty of apathy and bureaucratic inertia. (HT file photo)

While the city’s first master plan emphasised spaciousness, orderly development, and quality life, a population of over 13 lakh against the original design capacity of 5 lakh has placed tremendous pressure on the city’s infrastructure, services, and green spaces, and has led to the gradual erosion of its planned character. At the same time, thoughtful urban management, policy interventions and planning that remain true to the city’s founding vision while adapting to contemporary needs have, unfortunately, remained elusive.

Top-heavy administration

Carved out as a Union Territory (with Manimajra and 22 villages) while remaining capital of both Punjab and Haryana, after the re-organisation of Punjab in 1966, Chandigarh began well under its first chief commissioner, MS Randhawa. He poured his heart into its development, emphasising the creation of a veritable city of gardens and tree-lined boulevards.

Over the years, however, governance took a hit. The Union Territory administration, headed by the Punjab governor and assisted by 12 IAS officers, seven IPS officers, nearly 20 state civil service officers from Punjab and Haryana and four from DANICS, runs the city government. This top-heavy administrative structure is perhaps the bane of its functioning. In contrast, neighbouring districts of Mohali and Panchkula are run efficiently by a single deputy commissioner and a handful of state officers.

Though individuals of calibre, experience and accomplishment have administered Chandigarh over the years, a quick look at the actual work done presents a rather dismal picture. Chandigarh has failed to remain responsive and adapt – as envisioned by Nehru – to the changing needs of its residents. The Housing Board has added significantly to the housing stock; yet, as a non-representative body, its projects have largely failed to address the growing needs of middle-class residents. Worse still, the poor-quality flats built for the economically weaker sections stand as an embarrassing testament to indifference, marked by leaking pipes and wild plants sprouting from cracked walls. No authority seems accountable for this waste of public funds.

In the case of privately owned plots of above 10 marlas, the floor area ratio (FAR) was increased 13 years ago through the governor’s intervention, but large segments of the city, such as cooperative group housing societies, continue to struggle, with no authority willing to address their unresolved issues.

Flight of industry

Industry in Chandigarh has suffered immensely over the years and entrepreneurs find a more conducive environment to operate in Panchkula and Mohali. This has resulted in the flight of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from the city; earlier they proudly exhibited their products at the annual Trade Fair in New Delhi. No one has ever thought it fit to address their legitimate concerns. The same is the case with trade. A bureaucratic overreach led to an amendment to the Estate Rules which, though against the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, still remains in force to the chagrin of traders, who now face arrears of penalties piling up, sometimes exceeding the price of the plot itself.

Ownership rights to the allottees of EWS flats, and problems confronting residents of villages merged unilaterally with the Municipal Corporation, also seem to be no one’s concern.

Projects in limbo

Fifteen years ago, ambitious projects — Edu City, Film City, Theme Park, Industrial Area Phase III, IT Habitat — were planned, and land was acquired. Yet today, these projects have become casualties of apathy and bureaucratic inertia. The same fate has befallen the long-promised Metro, which could have eased the ever-worsening traffic congestion from the growing number of vehicles on Chandigarh’s roads.

The Rajiv Gandhi IT Park with an Entrepreneur Development Centre (EDC) was launched by then PM Manmohan Singh as an iconic project to provide jobs in the sector, and earn substantial export revenue for the UT. Today, it seems to have been largely ignored with Chandigarh’s interests failing to be actively pursued.

MC, glorified but powerless

The municipal corporation remains largely a glorified body, lacking real authority as an institution of local self-government. Deprived of its rightful share of funds from the Union government, and having exhausted its own revenue sources, civic services have deteriorated. Roads, parks, stormwater drainage, public health, solid waste management, and public toilets all suffer from neglect, with the MC barely able to meet its committed expenditure, mainly salaries. Even the problem of stray dogs remains unchecked.

The much-publicised bioremediation and clearing of legacy waste at the Dadumajra dumping ground over the past five years have cost over ₹145 crore, yet no independent audit has been commissioned, raising questions about the exercise. No performance reports are ever presented in the House.

With executive functions vested in the commissioner, the MC plays no meaningful role in city governance; its own resolutions are easily overturned by the administration.

Power to people

The administrator’s advisory council, a pale imitation of the earlier local advisory committee (LAC), meets occasionally as a formality, while the home minister’s advisory committee hasn’t met in years. The district planning board mandated by the 74th Constitutional Amendment has never been constituted and the ward committees have been non-functional for years.

In the absence of an empowered MC with a mayor-in-council system, where a directly elected mayor and a few executive councillors exercise executive authority and remain accountable to the people, Chandigarh continues to fall short of becoming a truly democratic territory or a mini-state.

Without an inclination to identify themselves with the aspirations of the people and a hands-on approach to myriad problems, the present setup cannot be a suitable substitute for democratically elected representatives. An ivory tower mindset and a ‘mai-baap’ colonial bureaucratic hangover continue to bedevil governance in Chandigarh.

The key to a successful democracy and good governance lies in entrusting elected representatives, despite inter-party rivalries, with responsibility and public policy. At times the noise of democracy may appear chaotic, but in the end, it is the reason of democracy that prevails.

Pawan Kumar Bansal (HT file)

The writer is a former Union minister and ex-MP from Chandigarh. Views expressed are personal.