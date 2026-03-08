Guest Column| Women in leadership: Lessons in purpose, public service

Every year on March 8, the world pauses to celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women. On such a day of celebration, I am revisiting the key lessons that shaped my journey in public service. Women today are shaping societies in classrooms, laboratories, boardrooms, communities, and public institutions. The path may still present obstacles, but each challenge also brings an opportunity to lead with courage, resilience, and compassion.

These attitudes and practices were not merely about leadership or success; they were about basic values that enabled me to remain grounded, effective, and purposeful. Today, I share these reflections with young women, students, professionals, and aspiring leaders who wish to make their work meaningful and impactful.

Family, the first foundation

In every stage of my work, the strength that carried me forward was the unwavering support of my family. They respected the demands of my policing profession and the responsibilities that came with serving the public. Their encouragement allowed me to give my service my best. For every woman striving to build a career, family understanding and mutual respect become powerful enablers. A supportive home, at any stage of her life—with parents or in a married home—must remain a place of renewal, where energy is restored and purpose is reinforced.

Trust and teamwork

No leader succeeds alone. Throughout my journey, I was strengthened by the support of my team members and colleagues. When people are trusted, empowered, and treated with fairness, they rise to the occasion. I witnessed this repeatedly. My approach was simple: Work closely with your team, groom them, delegate responsibility, and trust them to deliver. In moments of success, credit must be shared. In moments of challenge, leadership must stand firm. This culture of trust builds loyalty and commitment—qualities that no system can function without.

Being visible, communicative

Leadership is not exercised from behind closed doors anymore. It requires presence, listening, and direct engagement with people. Whether in administrative offices, public spaces, or community meetings, being on the ground allows a leader to understand realities firsthand. Communication, which includes listening, builds confidence among teams and communities alike. When people feel heard and valued, they become partners in solutions. For women leaders especially, visibility is powerful. It demonstrates capability, builds credibility, and inspires others to step forward.

Power of gratitude

Acknowledging the contributions of others strengthens collective effort. Throughout my career, I made it a point to recognise good work, whether it came from a senior officer or a young constable. Gratitude creates dignity. Recognition motivates individuals and encourages collaboration. When people feel their work matters, they give their best.

Self-care is necessity

Public service demands resilience of mind, body, and spirit. Long hours, difficult decisions, and constant responsibilities require stamina. Maintaining physical health, mental balance, and spiritual grounding is essential. Exercise, discipline, and moments of quiet reflection help sustain energy and clarity of purpose. For women balancing multiple responsibilities, nurturing one’s own well-being is not a luxury, it is a necessity. It is self-care.

Women today are shaping societies in classrooms, laboratories, boardrooms, communities, and public institutions. The path may still present obstacles, but each challenge also brings an opportunity to lead with courage, resilience, and compassion. Believe in your purpose. Build strong support systems. Work with integrity. Lift others as you rise. Leadership is not about authority; it is about responsibility and service.

On this International Women’s Day, may every woman recognise her strength, value her voice, and continue to shape a more just, compassionate, and inclusive world. Because in the end, the greatest transformation begins within each one of us. kiranbedioffice@gmail.com