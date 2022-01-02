Guest teachers protests: Teacher climbs water tank in Yamunanagar, goes live on Facebook

Ambala A teacher from Kurukshetra’s Ladwa, who is part of the ongoing guest teachers’ agitation in Yamunanagar, on Saturday climbed up a water tank as a mark of protest before threatening to jump.

He was, however, brought down by his fellows and the administration after nearly three hours, the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagadhri Sushil Kumar said. No case had been registered against the teacher until the time of writing the report.

The teacher, Rajkumar Kaliraman, scaled up the water tank installed at the office of the Public Health Engineering Department, saying that he was “unhappy with the state of agitation”. Fellow protestors had no knowledge about his plan, and rushed to the spot only after coming across his Facebook live stream.

Speaking to reporters after being brought down, Kaliraman said, “I’m due to retire in September and the government will offer me nothing. We do equal work, then why not equal treatment and pay?”

The union members said at least 11 women teachers will shave off their heads on Sunday, and protest against the police, if Rajkumar was to be arrested.

Scores of teachers from different parts of the state have been protesting against the state government near the Agrasen Chowk on the National Highway 73A (Yamunanagar-Paonta Sahib) for the last week now.

The teachers are demanding regular jobs, with a delegation also holding meetings with the department officials in Chandigarh earlier this week.

Speaking on the issue, Radaur Congress MLA BL Saini said, “The teachers told me that almost five of their demands have been accepted and they are demanding that in writing. But they are reluctant to do so.”