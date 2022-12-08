Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gunmen hold businessman’s family hostage in posh Jammu locality, rob 11 lakh

Gunmen hold businessman's family hostage in posh Jammu locality, rob 11 lakh

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 06:00 AM IST

Around 11 masked gunmen held the family of a prominent businessman hostage in the posh Gandhi Nagar locality and decamped with ₹11 lakh

Soon after, several police officers, including Jammu senior superintendent of police Chandan Kohli rushed to the spot (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Around 11 masked gunmen held the family of a prominent businessman hostage in the posh Gandhi Nagar locality and decamped with 11 lakh on Wednesday.

Cops, privy to the matter, said that the incident took place at 7 am when at least 11 masked men with country-made guns entered the house of Rakesh Aggarwal, a well-known businessman and held his family hostage for around five hours.

“They snatched the family members’ mobile phones and herded them into a room. They then demanded huge sums of money from them, and decamped with around 11 lakh at around 11.30 am,” the cop said.

Soon after, several police officers, including Jammu senior superintendent of police Chandan Kohli rushed to the spot. “A probe is on,” he said. An FIR under was lodged at the Gandhi Nagar police station.

