Gurbani telecast row: SGPC mum on pact with PTC, to launch web channel in 10 days
With the live telecast of gurbani kirtan from Golden Temple by PTC, a channel owned by the Badals, sparking a row following an FIR against its management over sexual exploitation charges levelled by a beauty pageant contestant, the channel will continue to broadcast gurbani, for now, with the SGPC raising no objection to the same.
It was on Friday that Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh after receiving complaints from the Sikh community had issued directions to the SGPC --- which manages affairs of the holiest Sikh shrine --- to launch its own web channel for live-streaming the kirtan.
However, he chose to remain mum on the channel’s gurbani broadcast issue.
Following the directions, the SGPC is now gearing up to launch a web channel, it is learnt.
“The matter is under consideration. President Harjinder Singh Dhami is coming to the head office to discuss the matter on Monday. Until a satellite channel is launched, we may come up with a web channel in a week or 10 days. This channel will telecast gurbani live. PTC channel will also continue to play it, for now,” said Satbir Singh, officer on special duty (OSD) to Dhami.
SGPC member Kiranjot Kaur, who raised the issue in the recently held budget session of the gurdwara body, said, “Until the channel’s management comes out clean, the SGPC should disassociate itself from it. Going by the charges against the channel functionaries, it does not have any right to telecast gurbani.”
-
Chandigarh | Man booked for sexually harassing teacher during online class
Police booked an unidentified person for allegedly sexually harassing a Panchkula government school teacher during her online class. The incident happened on January 17, 2022, and a zero FIR regarding the matter had been registered by Panchkula police at the time. Now, the FIR has been sent to Chandigarh police as the teacher is a UT resident. The cyber cell of the Chandigarh police is investigating the matter.
-
Policy to safeguard NRIs’ interests in works: Minister
Punjab rural development and panchayats and NRI's affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday said that a comprehensive policy for safeguarding interest of non-resident Indians, besides ensuring their immense contribution to the all-round development of villages, was on the anvil. Harmel Singh Shah, Gurkaran Singh Shah and Navtej Singh Shah offered to build the in memory of their grandfather Gurbaksh Singh Shah and grandmother Harbans Kaur.
-
Woman arrested for misbehaving with cops at Manimajra police station
A 40-year-old woman was arrested for misbehaving with police officers at the Know Your Case camp held at the Manimajra police station. Officials privy to the matter said the accused, Ruby of Thakur Dwara, Manimajra, was a member of one of the families that police had called for counselling. The woman, who was detained on the spot, also tried to attack her family members when they were trying to exit the police station.
-
Mina Cup U-12 Football: Minerva enters semis with thumping 5-0 win over Barcelona Academy
Minerva Academy on Saturday scored a statement win over Barcelona Academy in the quarter-finals of Mina Cup for U-12, being held in Dubai. Thiyam emerged as the star performer for Minerva, scoring a hatttrick of goals. Barcelona managed to get their attack going, but Minerva managed to score on the counters. Minerva pressed forward in numbers, forcing their opponents on the backfoot. Thiyam completed his hat-trick in the 29th minute from a freekick.
-
PU panel to study data collection methods for reservation in promotion
Panjab University panel working on the implementing reservation in promotions of non-teaching staff will study methodology adopted by other universities in Punjab for collection of quantifiable data. PU had earlier constituted a panel to implement the reservation in promotion, which held a preliminary meeting recently. The PU senate, in its March 27 meeting, approved the adoption of the policy of reservation in promotion for the non-teaching staff.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics