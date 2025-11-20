Gurdaspur: Jail guard shoots wife, mother-in-law dead with ‘stolen’ AK 47

An ex-serviceman, Gurpreet Singh (43), who was employed as a jail security guard, shot himself dead with a service weapon, AK-47, amid high drama in Gurdaspur early on Wednesday, hours after killing his wife, Akwinder Kaur (40) and mother-in-law Gurjit Kaur (65) over a longstanding marital dispute. An ex-serviceman, Gurpreet Singh (43), who was employed as a jail security guard, shot himself dead with a service weapon, AK-47, amid high drama in Gurdaspur early on Wednesday, hours after killing his wife, Akwinder Kaur (40) and mother-in-law Gurjit Kaur (65) over a longstanding marital dispute.

Akwinder has lived at her parental home, along with her mother, in Guthi village, near Gurdaspur town, for the past few years.

According to police, Gurpreet Singh, who belonged to Dalia Ramanjan village of Gurdaspur district and currently lived in a flat in the local Improvement Trust Colony No 7, was employed as a security guard at Central Jail, Gurdaspur. He took his service rifle and barged into his wife’s parental home at 3 am.

After trespassing on the boundary of the house, Gurpreet called his wife out. When his wife came near the door, he shot her from the net of the door. After which, he shot his mother-in-law, said the victim’s family.

After killing both, Gurpreet came to his flat.

Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aditya rushed to the local Improvement Trust Colony No. 7 with nearly 200 police personnel after being informed about the murders.

“We got information from the jail staff that Gurpreet has fled with the weapon. Police teams rushed to search for him. Nearly 200 police personnel were sent after we got information about the murders and the threat by Gurpreet Singh to go on a killing spree”, the SSP said. The police cordoned off the locality and started a combing operation to contain him at Improvement Trust Colony.

“We cordoned off the colony, where he was hiding after the attack. We wanted to ensure that the armed accused did not cause further damage in the populated locality. We wanted to arrest him alive, and I tried to convince him to surrender, but he shot himself,” he said.

“The marital dispute was pending in court,” the SSP said. Akwinder was staying with her mother since Gurpreet used to allegedly harass and threaten her.

Akwinder’s kin said that the couple tied the knot in 2016. They said Gurpreet used to torture his wife mentally and physically. “We also made many complaints to police authorities as well as Mehla Mandal. In 2020, Akwinder’s brother died, and her mother was left alone in his house. Since then, mother and daughter had been living together”.