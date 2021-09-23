Gurpreet Singh Bhullar takes charge as Ludhiana commissioner of police

Newly appointed commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar took charge of his new command on Wednesday.

A 2004-batch IPS officer, Bhullar, was formerly posted as the deputy inspector general of police, Ludhiana range. He succeeds Naunihal Singh, who was transferred to Jalandhar, barely a month after assuming charge of the city police.

After taking charge, the new commissioner said prevention of crime, categorisation and surveillance of criminals redressing people’s grievances and cracking down on drugs will be the cornerstone of his tenure as the city police chief. “Should any other wing or agency seize drugs from a police station’s jurisdiction, the station house officer will be held accountable,” he said.

Expect improved traffic management

“The traffic management plan of the city will be overhauled and senior officers of the traffic wing will be posted on the field to ensure there are no snarls. Moreover, the Police Control Room will be made more responsive so as to quickly respond to any exigency. Police will patrol the roads round-the-clock so that the public feels safe,” Bhullar said, adding that officers will be held accountable for poor public dealings.

“Our focus will be good, responsive and transparent policing, for which feedback will be taken from the general public. People visit police stations when they are stressed or disturbed. It is our duty to resolve their issues at the earliest,” he said.

Checkpoints inspected

Bhullar checked night domination drive in the city on Wednesday. He visited the Sarabha Nagar Market, and the Ferozepur Road near MBD Mall to check different police nakas and stopped at different strategic points to supervise physical checking of private vehicles.Bhullar said no vehicle will be allowed to enter the city without checking.

New police chief receives lukewarm reception

While a guard of honour received Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on his arrival, his predecessor Naunihal Singh,atypically left the station without symbolically handing over the charge to the new commissioner of police. Barring joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarter) J Elanchezhian, no other senior officer was present at the time of his joining. Officer said they were attending a meeting at the time.

Later, the commissioner held deliberations with senior officers of the commissionerate.