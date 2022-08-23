Hafed launches multigrain atta, biscuits

The Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Hafed) has expanded its consumer products range by launching multigrain atta, biscuits and namkeen. The launching ceremony held on Monday under the chairmanship of Kailash Bhagat (chairman of Hafed). The Hafed Managing Director A Sreenivas and other board members were present on this occasion. The main ingredient of multigrain atta includes chana, ragi, barley, soyabean, maize, jawar, oats, psylium husk and shyama tulsi, an official spokesperson said, adding the unique combination of about 10 ingredients of multigrain atta is very beneficial for health, digestion and increasing the immunity in human body. Hafed will boost the sale of newly launched consumer products through its existing network of Hafed outlets, network of distributors and institutions, said Kailash Bhagat, adding this initiative will further strengthen the overall presence of the federation through its consumer products in the market.

Teacher booked for thrashing Class 9 student in Sirsa

Rohtak : A government school teacher was booked for allegedly beating up a Class 9 student at Sirsa’s Mangala village, said police on Monday. In his complaint to the police, the father of the student said, “A teacher of the physical education department thrashed my son mercilessly without any reason on Saturday. My son’s classmates brought him to the house and he narrated the ordeal to me. Now, my son has refused to attend the school citing the teacher’s fear,” he added. The Sirsa Sadat police have registered a case against the teacher identified as Dharmvir Singh, under Sections 341 and 323 of the IPC and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.

5 held for kidnapping Panipat trader

KARNAL : The Crime Investigation Agency of the Panipat police arrested five persons for allegedly kidnapping a trader and his driver and demanding a ransom of ₹20 lakh. The police rescued the victims on August 10. The police have identified the accused as Harikishan, Ajit and Bijendra of Panipat, Mandeep of Jind and Anil of Sonipat. Police claimed to have recovered Carbine, knife, ₹1 lakh cash, car, bike, and Innova vehicle used in the crime. Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said on August 9, a trader of the new grain market Gohana and his driver were kidnapped by the miscreants at gunpoint and demanded a ransom of ₹20 lakh. However, the trader managed to escape on the same day.

PM to dedicate Amrita Hospital to public

Chandigarh Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Amrita Hospital in Faridabad on August 24. The 2,400-bedded healthcare institution is spread across 133-acre and founded by Mata Amritanandamayi who is popularly called ‘Amma’. This hospital is going to be the largest and state-of-the-art hospital in the region, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a statement. He said with the opening of this hospital, the health facilities available to the people of the state will also increase and that people from neighbouring states, including Delhi, NCR, will also be benefited from this hospital. Expressing gratitude to ‘Amma’, the chief minister said that she chose the pious land of Haryana for the construction of this hospital. An official spokesperson said after final completion, Amrita Hospital in Faridabad will have 2,600 beds, which includes 534 critical care beds. The hospital will have 64 modular operation theatres. An entire floor in the hospital will be devoted to the care of the mother and the children.

Woman farmer crushed to death by tractor-trailer in Karnal

KARNAL A 36-year-old woman farmer was crushed to death by a speeding tractor- trailer in Chorpura village of Karnal district, the police said on Monday. As per the villagers, the incident took place around 7 am when the victim, Mukesh Rani, was going to her farm to bring fodder for the cattle and she was mowed down by a tractor-trailer laden with gravel. She died on the spot. After getting the information a police team rushed to the spot and the body was sent to the KCGMCH for the post-mortem examination. However, the driver of the tractor-trailer managed to flee the spot but the police have taken the vehicle into its possession. Satpal Singh, in-charge of Biana police post, said a case has been registered against the driver under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Panel Code. He said that the body has been handed over to the family members and the investigation is on.