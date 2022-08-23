Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hafed launches multigrain atta, biscuits

Hafed launches multigrain atta, biscuits

Published on Aug 23, 2022 02:08 AM IST

Hafed has expanded its consumer products range by launching multigrain atta, biscuits and namkeen. The launching ceremony was held on Monday

The Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Hafed) has expanded its consumer products range by launching multigrain atta, biscuits and namkeen. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Hafed) has expanded its consumer products range by launching multigrain atta, biscuits and namkeen. The launching ceremony held on Monday under the chairmanship of Kailash Bhagat (chairman of Hafed). The Hafed Managing Director A Sreenivas and other board members were present on this occasion. The main ingredient of multigrain atta includes chana, ragi, barley, soyabean, maize, jawar, oats, psylium husk and shyama tulsi, an official spokesperson said, adding the unique combination of about 10 ingredients of multigrain atta is very beneficial for health, digestion and increasing the immunity in human body. Hafed will boost the sale of newly launched consumer products through its existing network of Hafed outlets, network of distributors and institutions, said Kailash Bhagat, adding this initiative will further strengthen the overall presence of the federation through its consumer products in the market.










