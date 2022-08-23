Hafed launches multigrain atta, biscuits
Hafed has expanded its consumer products range by launching multigrain atta, biscuits and namkeen. The launching ceremony was held on Monday
The Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Hafed) has expanded its consumer products range by launching multigrain atta, biscuits and namkeen. The launching ceremony held on Monday under the chairmanship of Kailash Bhagat (chairman of Hafed). The Hafed Managing Director A Sreenivas and other board members were present on this occasion. The main ingredient of multigrain atta includes chana, ragi, barley, soyabean, maize, jawar, oats, psylium husk and shyama tulsi, an official spokesperson said, adding the unique combination of about 10 ingredients of multigrain atta is very beneficial for health, digestion and increasing the immunity in human body. Hafed will boost the sale of newly launched consumer products through its existing network of Hafed outlets, network of distributors and institutions, said Kailash Bhagat, adding this initiative will further strengthen the overall presence of the federation through its consumer products in the market.
Other short stories
Chandigarh | Domestic help gets 30-year jail for sexual assault on employers’ son
A 25-year-old man, employed by a doctor couple as a domestic help, has been sentenced to 30 years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting their eight-year-old son. The district court in Chandigarh has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict Ranjeet Kumar, a resident of Sherpur village in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. On August 4, 2020 the child's mother came home early.
Panjab University: UILS students boycott classes over annual fee hike
Students at Panjab University's University Institute of Legal Studies on Monday boycotted their classes in protest against the annual fee hike. Terming it an arbitrary and unjust move, the students claimed that the fee has been hiked by 8% to 10% for the ongoing batches of UILS. Students said that they will continue to intensify the protest till their demand for complete rollback is accepted. The meeting will be held on September 6.
Chandigarh MC’s finance panel approves sanitation booths for workers
Keeping in view the health and hygiene of its safai karamcharis, the municipal corporation has decided to provide sanitation booths for those working in Dhanas and Sarangpur villages. This was approved during a meeting of the finance & contract committee chaired by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon on Monday. Members of the committee also gave approval to a rough cost estimate for upgrading the market Sector 40-C, at an estimated cost of ₹41.97 lakh.
Jolt to SAD as Haryana office-bearers resign en masse
The Shiromani Akali Dal received a setback in Haryana after several office-bearers of the party parted their ways along with their supporters at a programme in Karnal on Monday and formed the Haryana State. Those who attended the meeting are Bhupinder Singh Assandh, SAD senior vice-president in Haryana, Ravinder Kaur, SAD state president, women wing, Sukhdev Singh Gobindgarh, SAD vice-president, Gurmeet Singh Tirlokewala and Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana, spokesperson of the SAD.
Mohali MC seals 3 shops in Phase 7 over pending property tax
The Mohali municipal corporation on Monday sealed one shop-cum-flat and two booths in Phase 7 after their owners failed to pay pending property tax. Officials said SCF number 129 and booth numbers 31 and 92 were sealer. MC superintendent Avtar Singh Kalsia, said, “Owners of the three shops failed to deposit property tax despite notices and reminders. There were some more defaulters, but they paid up today.”
