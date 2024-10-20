‘Hampering biz interests’: Cracker wholesalers in Ludhiana rue ‘uncertainty’

The firecracker wholesalers in the city have expressed frustration over the ‘uncertainty’ that they say has loomed over their businesses over the past seven years, claiming that it has cast a shadow over their profits. A total of 67 licences for temporary shops at six cites were issued on Friday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

This comes a day after a controversy erupted when the sale licenses were issued in the city. The applicants, however, alleged that sub-licensing was rampant, with those allotted the sale permits charging exorbitant amounts from others to allow to them set up shop instead.

The allottees sale permits have started to set up makeshift shops at the grain market near the Jalandhar bypass, the largest firecracker wholesale market in the city.

On Friday, the police commissionerate issued temporary licenses for firecracker sales at six sites through a draw. A total of 67 licences were granted.

Ludhiana Wholesale Fireworks Association executive member Tribhuvan Thapar said licensing problems date back to 2017, when the administration had shut down firecracker shops days before Diwali after a Supreme Court ban.

The association moved a writ in the Punjab and Haryana high court, which later allowed for 13 shops to operate, down from 66.

In October 2023, a court directed authorities to issue 50 licenses to set up shops at the grain market, Thapar added.

Pradeep, a wholesaler, said, “Before the 2017 ban, licenses used to come a month before Diwali. But now, we get them just days ahead of the festival, cutting down our sales.”

He said that amid social media calls to cut down firecrackers, people are hesitant to spend on them, which affects the sales.

He added that running a firecracker shop requires investments, including booking large stocks in advance and ensuring fire safety equipment.

On fire safety measures at the wholesale market, district fire officer Maninder Singh said each shop pays ₹2,000 to the administration to avail fire tender services. He added that the department is yet to receive confirmation for this year.