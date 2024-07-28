Hansi BJP MLA Vinod Bhayana escapes bid on life

BJP MLA Vinod Bhayana escaped a bid on his life as an unidentified assailant pointed a gun at him but was unable to open fire when he along with truck union members went to a disputed land site on Tosham road at Hansi in Hisar district on Saturday morning. BJP MLA Vinod Bhayana escaped a bid on his life as an unidentified assailant pointed a gun at him but was unable to open fire when he along with truck union members went to a disputed land site on Tosham road at Hansi in Hisar district on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)

Hansi Truck Union former president Sanjay Kasana, who was accompanying Bhayana, said that armed assailants reached the site soon after the MLA arrived and one of them pointed a gun at his neck but before he could open fire, a youngster showed presence of mind and threw a stone at the gun that fell from the attacker’s hand.

“We chased the assailants, but they managed to flee. The gun was handed over to the police,” he said.

Hansi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dheeraj Kumar said that investigation was underway.

Five days ago, the local administration had got 6,000 square yards grabbed by truck union members vacated in Hansi. The land, grabbed by truck union members, was given to lease holders. The local Waqf board has given this land to four lease holders, who were paying rent for the past 16 years.

The truck union and auto market workers had called a shutdown to protest the administration’s orders and Bhayana had reached the site to listen to their grievances.

Meanwhile, Shamsher Singh, a resident of Badshahpur village in Hisar, filed a written complaint with the Hansi SP accusing Bhayana, his personal assistant, Sanjay Gurjar, Dev Gurjar, truck union president Mohan Lal and others of reaching at the land, which was allotted to him by the Waqf board five days ago.

“They broke the boundaries of the land and started throwing stones at our bikes and vehicles. They took away my licenced pistol and ₹4.5 lakh cash after vandalising the windowpanes of my vehicles. The administration has allotted our land and we have been paying rent for the same for the last many years. The MLA and his aides were trying to take possession of our land forcefully,” he said.

The police said that they have received complaints from both sides and an investigation is on.