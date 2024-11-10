Hansi SDM arrested over for sexual assault claims

Hisar Police on Saturday arrested the Hansi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), two days after a Class-4 employee accused the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer of sexual assault and caste-based abuse. The accused has been booked under Sections 377 and 506 of the IPC and sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Act. (HT FIle)

The police said the complainant, who is employed in the public health department, had appeared before the probe team on Friday. He alleged that the SDM had sexually assaulted him over four years and shared a video of the alleged sexual assault.

“The HCS officer was suspended on Thursday. He has been arrested from Hansi on Saturday,” said a police spokesperson.

The accused has been booked under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Act.

Hisar assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Mohan said that the case has been registered under the IPC as the incident took place six months ago.

“The medical examination of the accused has been conducted at the civil hospital in Hisar. He will be interrogated for further details,” the spokesperson said.

The complainant had said the HCS officer used to pay him ₹200 a day for massage services while he was posted in Fatehabad in 2020. “Six months ago, he called me for massage services and demanded sexual favours. When I refused, he assaulted me at gunpoint and also threatened to get me sacked from my job,” the victim said.

The accused had hired the complainant as a peon on a contract.

A video of the purported sexual assault is doing the rounds of social media though HT could not independently verify the veracity of it.