Har Hith stores to be launched in Haryana on October 7

The Haryana government has decided to run a cyber security awareness campaign in all colleges and universities of the state to prevent incidents of online fraud. In line with this, the government has published a booklet about cyber threats, frauds, harassment and ways to prevent such crimes. All university registrars and college principals have been directed to publicise this booklet at their institutes for better awareness.
Haryana CM apprised of issues at Mahendragarh
Former Haryana education minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Monday met chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and discussed problems being faced by people of Mahendragarh district. Sharma urged Khattar to set up an Institute of Management and Technology at the district’s Khudana village and also shared the poor status of the road leading to Narnaul from Adampur Dadhi village of Charkhi Dadri.
Bedi new joint director of Haryana higher education dept
The Haryana government has appointed Ruchi Singh Bedi as joint director (administration), higher education department, with immediate effect.
