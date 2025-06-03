Harassed by in-laws, woman ends life in Mohali

A 42-year-old married woman allegedly ended her life after being harassed by her in-laws in an area under the jurisdiction of the Sohana police station. According to Mohali police, the deceased had married a resident of Badali village in Kharar in December 2023. (iStock)

Based on the statement of the deceased’s brother, police have booked her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law.

According to police, the deceased had married a resident of Badali village in Kharar in December 2023. Her brother told police that over the past few months, his sister had repeatedly called him, expressing distress and alleging harassment by her husband and in-laws. “I kept reassuring her, asking her to stay calm and that things would improve with time,” the deceased’s brother stated in his statement.

However, his sister called him again, saying that the harassment had become unbearable and she was contemplating suicide. “I tried to console her and assured her that I would visit soon to talk things over,” he added.

On Sunday, he received a call from his brother-in-law, informing him that she had attempted suicide by hanging. She was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Following the brother’s complaint, police booked the accused in-laws and initiated investigation.

27-year-old dies by suicide in Kharar

In another suicide incident, a 27-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself at GTB Nagar, Kharar. According to information received from civil hospital, Kharar, police brought the deceased, a native of Ferozepur and currently residing in GTB Nagar, to the hospital on Sunday night.

Based on statements provided by his family, police initiated inquest proceedings and handed over the body to them after autopsy.