‘Harassed’ by youngster, man-daughter try to end life in Ludhiana

A man and his teenage daughter allegedly attempted to end their lives by consuming phenyl on Sunday late evening. The family claims that the girl had been facing persistent harassment from a youngster, who allegedly stalked her on her way to school and pressured her into marriage. The duo was rushed to Civil Hospital, where their condition has been stated stable. (iStock)

The duo was rushed to Civil Hospital, where their condition has been stated stable.

The family had reportedly filed a written complaint against the accused at the Jodhewal Police Station on Saturday, seeking protection for the girl.

According to the man, the accused had been harassing his daughter for nearly three months, stalking her on her way to school and back home, making inappropriate remarks, and persistently pressuring her for marriage. Despite multiple warnings from the family, the harassment allegedly continued.

The man further claimed that the accused frequently loitered around their house to intimidate the girl. When the family confronted him, he refused to stop. They then approached the police on Saturday, following which they were asked to visit the police station on Sunday.

However, on Sunday, the accused allegedly called the father, claiming to have messages from the girl and threatening to defame her in their locality if she refused to marry him. The threats left him and his daughter feeling humiliated and helpless, pushing them to take the extreme step.

The man also alleged that the accused threatened to harm his son. A few days ago, his son was reportedly attacked by a group of youngsters wielding swords while he was in the market. The family believes this attack was orchestrated to intimidate them.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) East Devinder Chaudhary confirmed that a complaint had been filed by the girl’s family on February 22. However, the accused had also lodged a counter-complaint, alleging that he had been assaulted by the girl’s relatives. He even submitted a medico-legal report (MLR) to support his claims.

“The police had asked both parties to visit the station on Sunday morning, but they did not show up. Later, we received information from the Civil Hospital that the father and daughter had allegedly attempted suicide. Their statements are currently being recorded, and the police will take appropriate action after investigating the matter.”