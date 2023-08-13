Chandigarh’s Harmeet finishes 11th in PGA Canada Seniors

Arjuna awardee golfer Harmeet Kahlon finished at creditable 11th position in the PGA Canada Seniors Golf Championship presented by Golftec at Ledgeview Golf and Country Club, Abbostford, British Columbia in Canada from August 8-11. Golfer Harmeet Kahlon is a top-notch golf coach as well and trains number of budding golfers in the region. (HT)

Participating in his first ever senior tour event, 53-year-old Kahlon had scores of 71 , 67 and 73 for a three round total of 1 over par 211. Andy McLean was the winner in a sudden death playoff at 8 under par.

Kahlon was in 6th position after two rounds with a score of 2 under par but could not capitalise on the final day