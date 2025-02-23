Menu Explore
Haryana: 18-year-old boy dies, girl lands in hospital after consuming poison

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 23, 2025 06:20 AM IST

Haryana Police said the boy and the girl were in a relationship and wanted to marry each other but the girl’s family was not ready as she was below 18 years of age

An 18-year-old boy of a Charkhi Dadri village died during treatment and his female friend is battling for her life at a civil hospital in Ganganagar, Rajasthan, after the duo consumed some poisonous substance, Charkhi Dadri police said on Saturday.`

A police spokesman said the boy, who was in Class 12, and the girl, a Class 10 student, were studying at the same private school in Charkhi Dadri district. On February 14, the duo fled from Charkhi Dadri and reached Ganganagar railway station on February 20. (Getty image)
A police spokesman said the boy, who was in Class 12, and the girl, a Class 10 student, were studying at the same private school in Charkhi Dadri district. On February 14, the duo fled from Charkhi Dadri and reached Ganganagar railway station on February 20.

The girl’s parents had lodged an abduction complaint against the boy in Charkhi Dadri on February 14.

“ We traced their location in Ganganagar with the help of their mobile numbers and alerted the police officials there. When the government railway police officials grilled them, the duo told them that they were siblings. The duo had consumed some poisonous substance on atrain. The GRP officials rushed them to the civil hospital in Ganganagar, where the boy died during treatment and the girl is undergoing treatment. The girl’s condition is said to be critical,” the spokesman added.

The police said the boy and the girl were in a relationship and wanted to marry each other but the girl’s family was not ready as she was below 18 years of age.

