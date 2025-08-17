Haryana: 76cr disbursed to 2020 poor families under ‘Dayalu’ scheme, says CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday disbursed financial assistance of ₹76 crore for 2,020 families under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU). The relief amount was directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini also said that the state government is taking strict action against drug traffickers. (HT)

Saini said a sensitive government must act as the head of the family, offering support in times of adversity.

“Launched on April 1, 2023, the Dayalu scheme provided financial security to families with an annual income of up to ₹1.80 lakh. It extends coverage to individuals aged between 6 and 60 years, ensuring up to ₹5 lakh assistance in case of an untimely death or permanent disability of a family member. Since its inception, the scheme has become a crucial safety net for the state’s poorest households,” the chief minister said, adding that 36,651 families have so far collectively received assistance worth ₹1,380 crore.

The CM also reiterated that the state government has zero tolerance towards criminal activities affecting the law and order situation in the state.

He said that the state government is taking strict action against drug traffickers. “If drugs are being sold anywhere, residents should file a complaint on the government portal. Prompt action will be taken against the culprits and identity of the informer will be kept confidential,” the CM said, adding that state-of-the-art infrastructure is being provided in government hospitals and 10 new district hospitals will be inaugurated soon.