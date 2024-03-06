Haryana accident: Five killed as car, bus collide in Rewari

Five persons were killed when a Haryana Roadways bus and a car collided near Saha village in Rewari district on Wednesday morning. The Haryana Roadways bus and the car that collided near Saha village in Rewari district on Wednesday morning. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Police said the accident occurred around 8am when the five car occupants were returning after attending a wedding at Tatarpur village in Rewari.

All five died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Ajit, 45, Sunder, 42, and Billu of Changrod village in Charkhi Dadri besides Surat, 70, and Pratap, 55, of Bhiwani district.

All five had come to attend the wedding of Ajit’s nephew at Tatarpur on Tuesday night and were returning to Charkhi Dadri district.

The bodies were sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.