 Haryana accident: Five killed as car, bus collide in Rewari - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana accident: Five killed as car, bus collide in Rewari

Haryana accident: Five killed as car, bus collide in Rewari

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2024 11:12 AM IST

All five car occupants, who died on the spot, were returning to Charkhi Dadri after attending a wedding

Five persons were killed when a Haryana Roadways bus and a car collided near Saha village in Rewari district on Wednesday morning.

The Haryana Roadways bus and the car that collided near Saha village in Rewari district on Wednesday morning. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
The Haryana Roadways bus and the car that collided near Saha village in Rewari district on Wednesday morning. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Police said the accident occurred around 8am when the five car occupants were returning after attending a wedding at Tatarpur village in Rewari.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

All five died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Ajit, 45, Sunder, 42, and Billu of Changrod village in Charkhi Dadri besides Surat, 70, and Pratap, 55, of Bhiwani district.

All five had come to attend the wedding of Ajit’s nephew at Tatarpur on Tuesday night and were returning to Charkhi Dadri district.

The bodies were sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On