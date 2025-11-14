Haryana: Accused for murder, ex-sarpanch paraded in Sonepat

Police officials said Ram Niwas, the prime accused, was produced before a local court in Kharkhauda, which remanded him to police custody for five days. Ajay Kumar was allegedly beaten to death by Ram Niwas and his accomplices on the evening of November 10 while returning home from a local gym. Sonepat police on Thursday paraded former village sarpanch Ram Niwas in Kharkhauda market with his head shaved and hands tied after arresting him for the murder of Ajay Kumar, a resident of Pipli village.

Police officials said Ram Niwas, the prime accused, was produced before a local court in Kharkhauda, which remanded him to police custody for five days.

Sonepat DCP (Crime) Narendra Kadian said the accused’s head was shaved and he was made to apologise publicly before being paraded in the market. “The step was meant to send a strong message that society need not fear criminals,” Kadian said.

According to police, Ram Niwas has a long criminal record and was earlier involved in a firing incident targeting liquor trader Bhupinder in 2023. He had fled to the United States to avoid arrest, following which a reward of ₹5,000 was announced for his capture. He was deported from the US six months ago.

The DCP added that during the remand period, police will identify and trace other suspects who remain absconding.