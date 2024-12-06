Menu Explore
Haryana: Ambedkar’s statue unveiled at Maharshi Dayanand University

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 07, 2024 05:56 AM IST

Haryana minister of social justice and empowerment Krishan Kumar Bedi lauded the university administration for installing a grand statue of Ambedkar on the campus

Haryana minister of social justice and empowerment Krishan Kumar Bedi unveiled the statue of Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak on Friday. Speaking to the media, Bedi said Ambedkar’s multifarious contribution to the society and nation is exemplary.

lHaryana minister of social justice and empowerment Krishan Kumar Bedi unveils the statue of Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak on Friday. (HT Photo)
lHaryana minister of social justice and empowerment Krishan Kumar Bedi unveils the statue of Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak on Friday. (HT Photo)

“Baba Saheb was a lighthouse of wisdom who enlightened the lives of millions of people. He played a key role not only in drafting the Indian Constitution but also in ensuring national integration. The whole nation is indebted to Ambedkar for his sterling contribution towards nation-building,” he added.

He lauded the university administration for installing a grand statue of Ambedkar on the campus and organising the programme to highlight his role in shaping India’s Constitution.

MDU vice chancellor Rajbir Singh said BR Ambedkar was the real architect of the Indian Constitution. “Ambedkar was a crusader of the downtrodden, an advocate for the marginalised sectors of the society, who battled for the cause of social justice,” he added.

