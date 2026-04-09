Haryana approves 20% quota for ex-Agniveers in govt posts

The Haryana council of ministers on Wednesday met under the leadership of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and accorded the approval to amend the existing “Agniveer Policy-2024” and decided to increase horizontal reservation from the existing 10% to 20% for ex-Agniveers in government posts such as forest guard, mining guard and warder in prison department. The cabinet directed the concerned administrative departments to issue necessary amendments and implement the decision in all ongoing and future recruitment processes. (HT Photo for representation)

The Agniveers were recruited in the Army, Navy and Air Force under the Agnipath scheme started by the central government in mid 2022. The first batch of Agniveers is set to complete a four years mandatory term in July 2026. About 2,893 Agniveers were recruited from Haryana in 2023-24 and 2,227 in 2022-23.

In July 2024, after the lok sabha elections and ahead of the state assembly polls, the Nayab Singh Saini government had approved Haryana Agniveer Policy, a move that was aimed at rehabilitating Agniveers and addressing their mounting post-service career concerns. Initially, the state government had provided 10% horizontal reservation to ex-Agniveers, who are domiciles of Haryana in certain Group ‘C’ posts.

“Subsequently, the Union home ministry had advised to enhance reservation for ex-Agniveers from 10% to 20% in recruitments to various categories of posts where their specialised military training, physical fitness, discipline and field experience can be effectively utilised,” a government spokesperson said.

The cabinet directed the concerned administrative departments to issue necessary amendments and implement the decision in all ongoing and future recruitment processes. In July 2024, CM Saini had announced a series of measures aimed at integrating these soldiers into government services.

Initially, horizontal reservation was capped at 10% in government recruitment for positions such as constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden, and special police officers (SPOs). In April 2025, the state government announced that Agniveers, after completing mandatory four years service in the Armed Forces, will be given 20% reservation in the recruitment of state police.

3-year relaxation in age limit for Group-B, C posts

The government had also announced a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit for Group-B and C posts. Notably, for those recruited in the first batch of the Agnipath scheme, this age relaxation will extend to five years, providing additional flexibility and opportunities. There is a provision of 5% horizontal reservation in civil Group-C posts, ensuring broader employment prospects across various sectors.

As per the policy, arms licences will be issued on a priority basis to Agniveers. The government had also introduced a scheme to provide an interest-free loan of ₹5 lakh to any Agniveer wishing to start a business.

The Haryana Agniveer Policy also provides 5% horizontal reservation for them in Group-C civil posts and 1% horizontal reservation in Group- B posts provided Agniveers had skill specialisations with age and examination relaxation for them. The industries employing Agniveers on a monthly salary of more than ₹30,000, will be provided an annual subsidy of ₹60,000. The policy will be implemented in 2026-27 when the first batch of Agniveers is relieved from the defence forces, the government had said earlier.

Cabinet approves amendments in Retirement Housing Policy

The Haryana cabinet also approved amendments in the Retirement Housing Policy 2024 for planned development of retirement housing through grant of licence under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975.

The amendment has been approved to ensure the policy caters to the needs of the ageing population, keeping in view their specific housing and lifestyle requirements. An official spokesperson said that amendment follows a representation received from the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi, seeking changes in the existing policy framework for its effective implementation.

The cabinet has approved an increase in the permissible Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for retirement housing colonies. The additional FAR through TDR has been enhanced up to 3.0 against the existing permissible FAR of 2.25 under this policy.

As per the revised provisions, the approach norms prescribed in the October 20, 2020 policy shall continue to be applicable only for grant of additional FAR as under TDR policy.