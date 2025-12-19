Haryana assembly: Congress walks out over Privileges Committee report

The Congress staged a walkout from the Haryana Assembly on Thursday after the House approved a proposal, seeking extension of time for presentation of the final report till the next session in connection with the alleged misbehaviour with Congress MLA Ashok Arora. LOP Bhupinder Singh Hooda during the assembly session in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The issue pertains to an incident involving alleged misbehaviour with Ashok Arora during a meeting of the Thanesar municipal council in Kurukshetra on May 23, 2025. Privileges Committee chairman Mool Chand Sharma tabled a report in the House seeking more time to complete the inquiry and submit its findings.

The Congress strongly objected to the extension, arguing that the committee had already been given sufficient time to conclude the probe. As the proposal was taken up, Congress legislators raised slogans and created a ruckus in the House.

Intervening, the speaker made it clear that the matter would not be discussed on the floor of the House and that any deliberation would take place only within the committee. Following this, Congress MLAs staged a walkout in protest.

The committee observed that several issues arising from the documents and evidence require further deliberation. Therefore, the committee is of the considered opinion that it will not be possible to submit its final report during the first sitting of the current session. Accordingly, the committee submitted a preliminary report to the House and recommended that the time for presentation of its final report may be extended up to the first sitting of the next session of the Haryana legislative assembly.

Eight bills tabled

Eight amendment bills were introduced in the House on the first day of the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. These include, Haryana Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Haryana Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Haryana Shree Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashram), Beri Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Haryana Antrarashtriya Gita Jyanti Mela Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Haryana Shri Kapal Mochan, Shri Badri Narain, Shri Mantra Devi and Shri Kedar Nath Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Haryana Panchayati Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 and Haryana Municipalities Bill, 2025.

Assembly pays tributes to departed leaders, soldiers on opening day

Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday passed obituary resolutions on the opening day of the session that will now have four sittings, paying tributes to prominent personalities and brave soldiers who passed away since the last session.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, leader of the House, read out the obituary resolutions, remembering former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal, former Haryana minister of state Khairati Lal Sharma and former MLA Chaudhary Sahab Singh Saini.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and INLD MLA Aditya Devi Lal also paid tributes on behalf of their parties. The House expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Hooda reminded the speaker that the name of former Union home minister Shivraj Patil, who was also Speaker of Lok Sabha, had not been included in the list.

The assembly also paid homage to 26 soldiers from Haryana who laid down their lives in the line of duty while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation. Members observed silence.

The House placed on record its deep sorrow over the demise of close relatives of several legislators and ministers, including Speaker Harvinder Kalyan. The assembly conveyed its heartfelt sympathies to all bereaved families.