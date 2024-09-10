Haryana assembly polls: Mahavir Phogat opposes Vinesh’s decision to join politics

Wrestler-turned politician Vinesh Phogat’s uncle (her father’s elder brother) and BJP leader Mahavir Phogat on Monday said that he was against Vinesh joining the politics and contesting from Julana assembly segment in Jind. BJP leader Mahavir Phogat (HT File)

Talking to media at his native village Balali in Charkhi Dadri, Mahavir said that Vinesh should have focused on her game to win a gold medal in 2028 Olympics instead of plunging into politics.

“I wanted Vinesh to take part in one more Olympics and secure a gold medal for the nation. She should have focused on achieving her dream of securing gold. My duty was to advise them but young children take their own decisions. I am against her decision to join politics. She could become a leader by winning the election but she can’t become an Olympics champion by quitting the game and joining politics,” he added.

Mahavir, who is also a former wrestling coach, said that he is not sure how much she will do good for players by entering into the political arena.

“A player should focus on nurturing new talent rather than joining politics. She can do better for sportspersons even by joining the federation,” he added.

Answering the question regarding him and his daughter Babita joining politics ahead of 2019 assembly polls, Mahavir said, “Before 2016, there was a Congress government and we were not even able to arrange mats and sports kits for players and those things were provided by the BJP government in Haryana. The then chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda did not promote my daughters, Geeta and Babita, to the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) post and we had to approach the court to get justice.”

On being asked about the possibility of Vinesh becoming sports minister if the Congress is voted to power, Mahavir said, “That will be good if she becomes the state sports minister and makes a positive impact for the sports fraternity.”

Last week, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, son-in-law of Mahavir Phogat had joined the Congress. Vinesh was fielded from Julana assembly segment for Haryana assembly polls and Bajrang was made working president of the All India Kisan Congress. Mahavir’s daughter Sangeeta is married to Bajrang. However, Mahavir himself and his other daughter Babita Phogat are in the BJP and she even contested the 2019 assembly polls unsuccessfully from Dadri assembly segement. This time, BJP denied a ticket to Babita and fielded Suneel Sangwan, former jail superintendent from Dadri. Earlier, the Phogat family was associated with OP Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and after that they remained with Jannayak Janata party till 2018. Then Mahavir and his daughter joined the BJP.