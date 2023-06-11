Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress has become a party of Hoodas, says BJP leader Deb

Congress has become a party of Hoodas, says BJP leader Deb

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 11, 2023 11:28 PM IST

Says people are facing problems in Parivar Pechann Patra and property ID and he will talk to the chief minister to resolve the issue

Haryana BJP in-charge and former Tripura CM Biplab Deb on Sunday hit out at the Congress and termed it as a party of Hoodas.

Haryana BJP in-charge and former Tripura CM Biplab Deb (File photo)
Addressing party workers in Hisar’s Adampur, Deb said the Congress has become a party of two people — former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda.

“The Congress has failed to form even its organisation in Haryana and we have a huge army of active workers. The BJP will win all 10 seats of Haryana in Parliamentary polls and form the government,” he added.

He further said people are facing problems in Parivar Pechann Patra and property ID and he will talk to the chief minister to resolve the issue.

BJP MLA from Adampur Bhavya Bishnoi said the voters of the constituency have always supported his family.

congress biplab deb
