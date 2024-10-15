Haryana BJP legislature party meets tomorrow to elect leader

Caretaker chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was declared the CM face of the BJP in the run-up to the assembly elections in Haryana yet after the party’s hat-trick win, Union home minister Amit Shah, the party’s chief poll strategist, and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav will be central observers at the state legislature party meeting that will elect its leader on Wednesday. Nayab Singh Saini was declared the chief minister face of the BJP in the run-up to the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana. (PTI Photo)

The election of Saini, who not only won the Ladwa assembly constituency by defeating Mewa Singh of the Congress by over 16,000 votes but also led the BJP to a stunning victory barely six months after he took charge as chief minister from Manohar Lal Khattar, is seen as a mere formality as both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had endorsed his candidature while campaigning.

After being elected as the legislature party leader, Saini is expected to meet governor Bandaru Dattatreya and formally stake claim to form the government.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Haryana cabinet will take place at Panchkula’s Parade Ground in Sector 5 on October 17 and Prime Minister Modi will attend the ceremony. The event will also be attended by several chief ministers from BJP-ruled states.

On Tuesday, Saini held meetings with senior officers making preparations for the BJP’s big event.

It is learnt that Shah and Yadav were named central observers after reports of rebellion by Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh and nine of his Ahirwal loyalist MLAs surfaced in a section of the media. The minister, however, clarified that he was “solidly” behind the BJP.