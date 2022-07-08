Haryana BJP sacks IT cell in-charge for putting out sensitive tweets

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Om Prakash Dhankar has sacked Arun Yadav, the IT cell in-charge of the party’s state unit, for allegedly putting out anti-Islamic posts on Twitter that went viral on Thursday.

According to the official communication, Yadav has been relieved from the post with immediate effect.

Though Yadav’s controversial tweet dates back to 2017, they have gone viral now in the wake of the Nupur Sharma episode, prompting the national party to take pre-emptive measures after an online campaign demanding action against him gathered momentum. Demands have also been made for his arrest for the controversial posts on the microblogging platform.

Both Dhankar and Yadav were not reachable for comments.