Haryana BJP sacks IT cell in-charge for putting out sensitive tweets
Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Om Prakash Dhankar has sacked Arun Yadav, the IT cell in-charge of the party’s state unit, for allegedly putting out anti-Islamic posts on Twitter that went viral on Thursday.
According to the official communication, Yadav has been relieved from the post with immediate effect.
Though Yadav’s controversial tweet dates back to 2017, they have gone viral now in the wake of the Nupur Sharma episode, prompting the national party to take pre-emptive measures after an online campaign demanding action against him gathered momentum. Demands have also been made for his arrest for the controversial posts on the microblogging platform.
Both Dhankar and Yadav were not reachable for comments.
-
2-day holiday for schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada amid heavy rain
As heavy downpours continue to lash the coastal Karnataka district of Dakshina Kannada, the administration has declared a two-day holiday for all educational institutions - for Friday and Saturday. The weather department has issued a red alert and forecast heavy rains in the district, which prompted authorities to take the precautionary step, news agency PTI reported. Authorities have warned children, fishermen and tourists from venturing into low-lying areas and beaches for the next two days.
-
Karnataka reports 1,053 Covid cases in 24 hours; 966 in Bengaluru
Karnataka reported 1,053 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, slightly lower than the 1,127 cases registered the day before. Capital Bengaluru reported 966 cases, the health department said. Dharwad and Kolar saw nine and eight cases, respectively. Meanwhile, 10 districts in Karnataka reported no new cases. There were no deaths reported from the state on Thursday. Bengaluru cases fell to 966 from Wednesday's 1,053. There were no changes in number of hospitalisations on Thursday.
-
Cong stages sit-in at Vidhan Soudha seeking judicial probe into PSI scam
The Congress' Karnataka unit on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam by staging a sit-in demonstration inside the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru. Senior leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were present at the demonstration. "Can Paul be arrested without corruption? More than 50 people have been arrested. There is a big web of corruption in which ministers and officials are involved," Siddaramaiah added.
-
Mumbai on Red alert | ‘Heavy to very heavy’ rainfall expected in these areas
The weather department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining areas for Friday and Saturday as extremely heavy rainfall is expected to lash the maximum city. READ 229 pothole complaints in less than a fortnight as heavy rains batter the city, only 16 resolved The met department has also predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for today.
-
Ludhiana: 14-day judicial remand for former MLA’s brother in rape case
A court ordered to send Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, on a 14-day judicial remand on Thursday in a rape case, while the former MLA is still at large. The court has ordered the police to trace and attach the properties of both the accused. Properties of accused Baljinder Kaur and Sukhchain Singh are also ordered to be attached.
