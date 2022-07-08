Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana BJP sacks IT cell in-charge for putting out sensitive tweets
chandigarh news

Haryana BJP sacks IT cell in-charge for putting out sensitive tweets

Though Yadav’s controversial tweet dates back to 2017, they have gone viral now in the wake of the Nupur Sharma episode
Representational image. (PTI File)
Representational image. (PTI File)
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 12:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Om Prakash Dhankar has sacked Arun Yadav, the IT cell in-charge of the party’s state unit, for allegedly putting out anti-Islamic posts on Twitter that went viral on Thursday.

According to the official communication, Yadav has been relieved from the post with immediate effect.

Though Yadav’s controversial tweet dates back to 2017, they have gone viral now in the wake of the Nupur Sharma episode, prompting the national party to take pre-emptive measures after an online campaign demanding action against him gathered momentum. Demands have also been made for his arrest for the controversial posts on the microblogging platform.

Also Read:Ajmer cleric arrested for announcing bounty on Nupur Sharma

Both Dhankar and Yadav were not reachable for comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Heavy rains continued to lash at Dakshina Kannada and other coastal districts of Karnataka. (HT PHOTO for Representation)

    2-day holiday for schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada amid heavy rain

    As heavy downpours continue to lash the coastal Karnataka district of Dakshina Kannada, the administration has declared a two-day holiday for all educational institutions - for Friday and Saturday. The weather department has issued a red alert and forecast heavy rains in the district, which prompted authorities to take the precautionary step, news agency PTI reported. Authorities have warned children, fishermen and tourists from venturing into low-lying areas and beaches for the next two days.

  • Bengaluru's daily Covid cases came back below the 1000-mark, however the city's positivity rate was higher than that of the state. (HT File)(Image for representation)

    Karnataka reports 1,053 Covid cases in 24 hours; 966 in Bengaluru

    Karnataka reported 1,053 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, slightly lower than the 1,127 cases registered the day before. Capital Bengaluru reported 966 cases, the health department said. Dharwad and Kolar saw nine and eight cases, respectively. Meanwhile, 10 districts in Karnataka reported no new cases. There were no deaths reported from the state on Thursday. Bengaluru cases fell to 966 from Wednesday's 1,053. There were no changes in number of hospitalisations on Thursday.

  • Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru. (File photo)

    Cong stages sit-in at Vidhan Soudha seeking judicial probe into PSI scam

    The Congress' Karnataka unit on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam by staging a sit-in demonstration inside the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru. Senior leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were present at the demonstration. "Can Paul be arrested without corruption? More than 50 people have been arrested. There is a big web of corruption in which ministers and officials are involved," Siddaramaiah added.

  • Mumbai rain: Andheri subway flooded after heavy rainfall. (Photo by Vijay Bate)

    Mumbai on Red alert | ‘Heavy to very heavy’ rainfall expected in these areas

    The weather department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining areas for Friday and Saturday as extremely heavy rainfall is expected to lash the maximum city. READ 229 pothole complaints in less than a fortnight as heavy rains batter the city, only 16 resolved The met department has also predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for today.

  • A Ludhiana court has ordered the police to trace and attach the properties of Karamjit Singh Bains and his brother former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

    Ludhiana: 14-day judicial remand for former MLA’s brother in rape case

    A court ordered to send Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, on a 14-day judicial remand on Thursday in a rape case, while the former MLA is still at large. The court has ordered the police to trace and attach the properties of both the accused. Properties of accused Baljinder Kaur and Sukhchain Singh are also ordered to be attached.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out