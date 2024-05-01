 Haryana board Class 12 results: Girls top three streams in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
Haryana board Class 12 results: Girls top three streams in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 01, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Girls outperformed boys to claim top spots in three streams in Panchkula district in the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Class 12 exams, whose results were announced on Tuesday.

Girls topped in the arts, commerce and science streams, while a boy was also tied first in the commerce stream. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Girls topped in the arts, commerce and science streams, while a boy was also tied first in the commerce stream.

In the arts stream, with 474 marks out of 500 (94.8%), Mahima of Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS), Sector 15, emerged as the district and stream topper.

Yogesh Joshi of GSSS (Boys), Barwala, and Renuka of GSSS, Rattewali, were tied first in the commerce stream, scoring 473 out of 500 marks (94.6%),

Janvi, also from GSSS, Barwala, topped in the science stream, also bagging 473 out of 500 marks (94.6%).

Panchkula ranked fifth in Haryana among 22 districts, climbing from the 12th place last year.

“Education department’s dedication, consistent and continuous efforts helped improved the results,” said Satpal Kaushik, district education officer (DEO), Panchkula.

A total of 2,780 students from Panchkula had appeared in the exams. Among them, 2,493 passed, 265 students got compartment and 22 failed.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana board Class 12 results: Girls top three streams in Panchkula
