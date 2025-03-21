The Haryana Assembly passed six Bills on Thursday, including two amendments to central agricultural laws—the Seeds Act, 1966, and the Insecticides Act, 1968. These amendments aim to introduce stringent measures to curb the sale of counterfeit and substandard seeds and insecticides in the state. Haryana Budget Session: Bills to amend 2 central agri laws; four others passed in Assembly

Stricter laws against fake seeds and insecticides

Agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana informed the House that the Seeds (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Insecticides (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2025 introduce stringent measures to punish those involved in selling fake, adulterated, or low-quality seeds and insecticides. The Bills will require the President’s approval to come into effect.

The Seeds Act, 1966, regulates the quality of seeds available for sale. However, many producers and sellers fail to meet the required standards, leading to financial losses for farmers and lower productivity. To address this issue, Haryana has introduced Section 19-A in its amendment for dealing with contravention of Section 7 of the Seeds Act.

The Insecticides Act, 1968, was enacted to regulate the manufacture, sale, and use of insecticides while minimising risks to human health and the environment. However, the market is flooded with misbranded insecticides, causing economic losses to farmers and harming crop health.

“Therefore the Haryana government considers it expedient to prevent sale of misbranded insecticides, and for that purpose substitute the sub clause (i) and (ii) of Sub Section 1 of Section 29 of the Insecticides Act, 1968, in its application to the State of Haryana,’’ a statement said.

In a related development, the state government on Thursday appointed block agriculture officers and insecticides and fertiliser inspectors within their jurisdictions and assistant plant protection officers as fertiliser inspectors within their jurisdictions as per Section 20 of the Insecticides Act, 1968.

Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2025

This amendment aims to improve accountability in rural governance. It ensures individuals facing an inquiry receive adequate hearing opportunities and that the inquiry process is completed within a reasonable time to assess any mismanagement of gram fund resources. It provides for increased time for individuals to respond to notices regarding the loss, waste, or misapplication of funds.

Sports University of Haryana (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Haryana government established the Sports University of Haryana in Rai, Sonepat, which started operations in the 2023-24 academic year. However, the original Sports University of Haryana Act, 2022, contained provisions allowing the establishment of campuses in other states, violating University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and Supreme Court guidelines.

The amendment brings the university in line with UGC norms by restricting the university’s jurisdiction to Haryana and to ensure compliance with UGC affiliation and recognition requirements.

Haryana Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Assembly also passed an amendment to the Haryana Land Revenue Act during the session.

Haryana Appropriation (Number 1) Bill, 2025

This Bill was introduced to provide for appropriation out of the consolidated fund of the state of the sum required to meet the supplementary grants made by the assembly for expenditure for 2024-25.

BOX

Key amendments to the Seeds Act, 1966

Stronger penalties: Company/ persons incharge found guilty will face one to two years of imprisonment and fines between ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh.

Repeat offenders will face two to three years of imprisonment and fines ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Dealers or individuals found guilty will be punished with six months to one year of imprisonment and fines ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.

The offences have been made cognizable and non-bailable to ensure stricter enforcement.

Key amendments to the Insecticides Act, 1968

Increased penalties: First-time offenders will face six months to two years of imprisonment and fines between ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh.

Repeat offenders will face one to three years of imprisonment and fines between ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.