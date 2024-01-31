Haryana budget session to start from February 20
Jan 31, 2024 09:08 AM IST
The budget session of the Haryana assembly will start on February 20. It will be the last budget to be presented by the incumbent BJP-JJP government before the 2024 assembly polls.
The budget session of the Haryana assembly will start on February 20, said parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal after the Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday. This will be the last budget to be presented by the incumbent BJP-JJP government before the assembly polls later this year.
Share this article