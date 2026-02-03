Haryana Cabinet approves revision of scrutiny fees, conversion licence fees

The Haryana Cabinet approved a proposal of the town and country planning for revision of various statutory fees and charges prescribed under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Rules, 1976 and the Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Rules, 1965. The Cabinet decision paves the way for amending the relevant schedules of both sets of act/rules to rationalise and update the existing fee structure in line with present-day economic and urban development requirements. The revised rates have been proposed on a rational basis, which will increase the revenue receipts of the state exchequer by 22-25% on accounts of revised fee and charges to grant licences. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Most of these fees and charges had not been revised for several years, making revision necessary to ensure adequate revenue generation for urban infrastructure and to keep pace with rising development costs,” an official spokesperson said.

The revised rates have been proposed on a rational basis, which will increase the revenue receipts of the state exchequer by 22-25% on accounts of revised fee and charges to grant licences.

Relief for MSMEs

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy (HEEP)–2020 and 16 associated incentive schemes, marking a major step towards facilitating existing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state. The decision is in line with the announcement made in the Budget 2025-26 and aims to resolve long-standing challenges faced by industrial units operating outside notified industrial areas.

The Cabinet has approved a provision for exemption from Change of Land Use (CLU)/No Objection Certificate (NOC) for existing industrial units that meet specified conditions. Under this provision, at least 50 entrepreneurs whose units are located on a minimum of 10 acres of contiguous land can collectively apply through a designated government portal for regularisation. These units must have commenced commercial production before January 1, 2021. Until a final decision on their application is taken, such units will be treated as provisionally regularised for the purpose of availing benefits under various government schemes.

The Cabinet has given nod to amend clause 14.14 of HEEP-2020 to explicitly extend CLU/NOC exemption benefits to eligible existing MSME clusters, in addition to rural micro enterprises operating under the Haryana Gramin Udyogik Vikas Yojana.

The Cabinet has also approved amendments to 16 key incentive schemes under HEEP-2020 to remove the mandatory CLU/NOC requirement for such existing MSMEs. These include schemes related to SME exchange, technology acquisition, testing equipment, market development, patent registration, energy and water conservation, quality certification, investment subsidy in lieu of Net SGST, credit rating, safety compliance, research and development, collateral-free credit guarantee, interest subsidy for technology upgradation, freight assistance, and infrastructure industrial development. With these changes, eligible existing enterprises will now be able to avail benefits without facing compliance-related barriers.

To ensure clarity in implementation, the Cabinet has also approved precise definitions of “existing enterprise” and “new micro enterprise.” An existing enterprise is defined as one that commenced commercial production before January 1, 2021, while a new micro enterprise refers to a unit that began production after January 1, 2021 and before December 31, 2025.

Group D hiring to be based 100% on CET score

The Cabinet approved amendments in the Second Schedule of the Haryana Group D Employees (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2018 in accordance with recent judicial pronouncements.

An official spokesperson said that the earlier provision of 5% weightage for socio-economic criteria in the selection of Group D employees had been quashed by the courts. In view of these decisions and to ensure legal consistency and avoid future litigation, it became necessary to amend the Second Schedule of the act.

Accordingly, the Cabinet approved the substitution of the existing Second Schedule under Section 26 of the act. The revised criteria now provides that selection to Group D posts (except those where the minimum qualification is below matriculation) will be based entirely on the Common Eligibility Test (CET), with 100% weightage to CET marks.

The revised schedule also specifies that the CET syllabus for Group D posts will comprise two components: 75% weightage to general awareness, reasoning, quantitative ability, English, Hindi and relevant subjects, and 25% weightage to Haryana-specific topics such as history, current affairs, literature, geography, environment and culture. The question paper will continue to be of matriculation-level standard.

For the candidates who have already qualified the CET written examination of Group D posts on 12 January 2024 which is valid up to 11 January 2027 and the candidates who will qualify in near future, the marks obtained by the previous candidates out of maximum marks of 95 will be converted into percentage for the purpose of combined merit list of CET qualified candidates.