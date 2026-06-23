Haryana cabinet approves transfer policies

Haryana cabinet on Monday approved Model Online Transfer Policy (MOTP)-2026 and the Teachers Transfer Policy (TTP)-2026, assuring that the objective is to ensure optimal utilisation of human resources and promoting employee satisfaction while enhancing administrative efficiency. The weightage allocated to special factors has been enhanced from 25% to 50%, thereby providing greater consideration to employees facing genuine hardships and special circumstances. (HT File)

A government spokesperson said the revised policies, which were approved in the cabinet meeting that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired here, have been formulated after “due consideration” of the observations Punjab and Haryana high court had made with regard to previous transfer policies.

The HC had, inter alia, expressed concerns including weightage assigned to age, low merit points accorded to couple cases etc. under the previous transfer framework.

“Accordingly, the policy framework has been reviewed to address these concerns while incorporating stakeholder feedback,” the government said in a statement.

Under the new policies, employee ranking for transfer purposes will be determined through a revised 120-point composite scoring framework. The weightage assigned to age has been reduced from 75% to 25%. To recognise professional experience and service continuity, a new parameter, “experience in cadre,” has been introduced, carrying 25% weightage.

Further, the weightage allocated to special factors has been enhanced from 25% to 50%, thereby providing greater consideration to employees facing genuine hardships and special circumstances.

The list of recognised debilitating diseases has been broadened to include muscular dystrophy, behçet disease and specified organ transplant cases such as pancreas and bone marrow transplants. The policies also introduce an important safeguard whereby no employee or teacher within one year of superannuation will be transferred without his or her explicit written consent.

Support for regular government-serving couples has been further strengthened. The merit points available under the couple case category have been increased from 5 to 10 points. Additionally, the definition of eligible “organisations” has been expanded to include regular employees of any government, provided they are posted in Haryana, Chandigarh, or Delhi.

To improve procedural efficiency and transparency, the policies provide for streamlined timelines and introduce the concept of “category”, enabling a clearer distinction between participating and non-participating employees during transfer drives.

“With the notification of these policies, any transfer drives initiated under the provisions of the 2025 policies shall stand discontinued,” the government said.

The cabinet has further authorised the human resources department to issue necessary instructions regarding the first online transfer drive under MOTP, 2026, particularly in respect of the notional category and cadres where current duty charge (CDC) arrangements are in operation.

DAYALU-I scheme amendments: Claim window extended to 6 months

The council of ministers approved an amendment in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Antyodyay Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU-I) scheme of Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas (HPSN).

An official spokesperson said the amendments included extension of claim submission window from three to six months and retrospective relief, tiered delay condonation mechanism proposal and grievance redressal mechanism.

The spokesperson said that the tiered delay condonation mechanism with delegated powers was approved for future claims. The grievance redressal mechanism will be established wherein deputy commissioners (DCs) shall act as field-level authorities and district statistical officers will function as nodal officers of DAYALU-I scheme at the district level.

Village land approval powers given to DCs

Chandigarh The council of ministers approved amendment in the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961 by issuance of Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Ordinance, 2026.

An official spokesperson said as per the existing provisions of the Act, the director, development and panchayats department is empowered to accord approval to gram panchayats for the sale of shamilat deh land to eligible applicants who had constructed their houses on such land on or presently before March 31, 2004.

A large number of applications are pending at various levels and are awaiting approval. In order to expedite the process of disposal of such cases and provide timely relief to eligible applicants, the government has delegated the power of granting approval to the concerned DC, the spokesperson said.