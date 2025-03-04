Haryana chief minister Saini holds pre-budget talks: Lawmakers, officials share inputs

As part of the Haryana government’s “Pre-Budget Consultation” initiative, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday chaired a session with ministers, MLAs and administrative secretaries to gather inputs for the 2025-26 state budget. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the session in Panchkula on Monday. (HT Photo)

The two-day consultation, held in Panchkula, aims to craft an inclusive budget that addresses the needs of all stakeholders. Saini, who also serves as the state’s finance minister, emphasised the importance of broad participation in shaping the budget.

Lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties shared their suggestions, underscoring the need for an inclusive approach. Saini assured that the most valuable recommendations from various sectors would be incorporated into the final budget, which will not only address immediate needs but also focus on long-term development goals for the state.

On Tuesday, the second day of the consultation, two more sessions will be held where MLAs will continue to present their proposals. The chief minister stated that these inputs from legislators and ministers would play a crucial role in shaping the final budget.

Saini said that similar pre-budget meetings had previously been conducted in Faridabad, Gurugram, Panipat and Hisar. In the last budget cycle, 407 suggestions were incorporated into the final document. This year, nearly 10,000 suggestions have been received from startups, young women entrepreneurs, women representatives and self-help groups, the chief minister said.

The chief minister has assured that the upcoming budget would align with the aspirations of Haryana’s 2.80 crore residents. Alongside budgetary discussions, some MLAs raised constituency-specific demands, including the establishment of an MLA Vikas Nidhi Fund and an increase in the development fund limit for MLAs to ₹5 crore over five years.