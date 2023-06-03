Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1,517-crore Gurugram water supply project to be completed by May 2026

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 03, 2023

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a water supply project worth ?1,517 crore for Gurugram, Manesar and Bahadurgarh, taking into account the population by 2050. The project includes a 69km long covered water supply line of mild steel pipes, and will be completed by May 2026. Another project, the Mewat feeder pipeline project, has also been prepared with a cost of ?750 crore. Both projects will provide uninterrupted drinking water supply and treated water for irrigation to the region's residents.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the Gurugram water supply project worth 1,517 crore has been prepared keeping in mind the population of Gurugram, Manesar and Bahadurgarh in 2050, when these cities will require about 1,504 cusecs of water.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)
The project will start from Kakroi and end at Basai. The 69-km long totally covered water supply line of mild steel pipes will be laid and the project will be completed by May 2026.

Khattar presided over a meeting with the officials of the irrigation and water resources department regarding remodelling of Gurugram water supply. A detailed discussion was held regarding the concept of Mewat feeder pipeline project.

The chief minister said Gurugram water supply is an important project, which will provide uninterrupted and better drinking water supply to Gurugram and Manesar as per the population size by the year 2050.

He said the Mewat feeder pipeline project has also been prepared and both these projects will cost 2,267 crore.

The Mewat feeder pipeline project would cost about 750 crore and the project has also been made keeping in mind the population of Mewat by 2050. Khattar said the work on the project to be started soon will be completed by March 2027.

The Mewat feeder pipeline project was prepared and approved by the department in February this year.

“With the completion of these projects, uninterrupted drinking water supply will be available to the people of this region. Schemes have also been formulated for industries and farmers to use treated water in sufficient quantities for irrigation,” said Khattar, adding that these projects will prove to be a boon for the people of Gurugram, Manesar and Mewat.

He said in view of saline underground water in some areas of Mewat, this project has been prepared to provide canal-based clean water to people.

Topics
manohar lal khattar population
