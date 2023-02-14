Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana CM conducts aerial survey of area earmarked for jungle safari site

Haryana CM conducts aerial survey of area earmarked for jungle safari site

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 01:22 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala also held a meeting with the officers of the district administration and forest department and gave necessary directions regarding the marking of the areas

The chief minister said while the development of jungle safari in this area will help in preserving this mountain range. (Sourced)
The chief minister said while the development of jungle safari in this area will help in preserving this mountain range. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala conducted an aerial inspection of the area earmarked for the development of jungle safari park to be built in the Aravalli mountain range across 10,000 acres in Gurugram and Nuh districts.

Khattar and Chautala also held a meeting with the officers of the district administration and forest department and gave necessary directions regarding the marking of the areas and other works on the site earmarked for the proposed project, an official spokesperson said, adding that suggestions will be taken from experts to make this jungle safari.

The chief minister said while the development of jungle safari in this area will help in preserving this mountain range, a large number of people from Delhi and neighbouring areas will also visit, increasing employment opportunities for the local people.

Khattar said the state government has formulated a homestay policy to promote tourism in Haryana and provide more employment opportunities to the villagers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out