Haryana CM conducts aerial survey of area earmarked for jungle safari site

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala conducted an aerial inspection of the area earmarked for the development of jungle safari park to be built in the Aravalli mountain range across 10,000 acres in Gurugram and Nuh districts.

Khattar and Chautala also held a meeting with the officers of the district administration and forest department and gave necessary directions regarding the marking of the areas and other works on the site earmarked for the proposed project, an official spokesperson said, adding that suggestions will be taken from experts to make this jungle safari.

The chief minister said while the development of jungle safari in this area will help in preserving this mountain range, a large number of people from Delhi and neighbouring areas will also visit, increasing employment opportunities for the local people.

Khattar said the state government has formulated a homestay policy to promote tourism in Haryana and provide more employment opportunities to the villagers.