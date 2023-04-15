1.25 lakh kids in Haryana madrasas, gurukul to be put into regular schools: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday that as per the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data, at least 1.25 lakh children were found attending madarsas, gurukul or unrecognised schools in the state. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday that as per the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data, at least 1.25 lakh children were found attending madarsas, gurukul or unrecognised schools in the state. (HT File)

From the next academic session, such students will be linked with mainstream educational institutions, Khattar said during his third day of jan samvaad programmes held in Palwal district.

According to Khattar, about 48 lakh children in the 6-18 age group were identified in the state on the basis of PPP data, out of which about 1.25 lakh children were going to madarsas, gurukul etc.

Addressing people during the jan samvaad programmes held in different villages of Palwal district, Khattar said ration cards of more than 12.5 lakh families whose income was less than ₹1.80 lakh were re-made through PPP.

Terming PPP essential for the public, Khattar asked people to get it made as the state government approves the grant for development of villages according to the population which is counted on the basis of PPP.

He said that a budget of over ₹4 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Chandhat village, and assured the people that their demand for setting up a medical college in Palek village would also be considered.

In order to solve the problem of drinking water in Palwal’s Khambi village, it will be included in the ₹200-crore rainy-well project. He said that bus service will be started soon from Hassanpur bus stand to places like Palwal, Delhi, Chandigarh, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Haridwar, Gurugram etc.

“The government is working with transparency and employment opportunities are being made available to the qualified youth. Till now in Palwal, the present government has given employment to 2,866 youths without any parchi-kharchi, out of which 97 jobs have been given to the youths of Hodal,” said Khattar.