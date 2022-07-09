Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates ₹ 350 crore development projects in Charkhi Dadri
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 17 development projects worth ₹ 350 crore in Charkhi Dadri district.
During a rally in the district, the chief minister announced ₹ 25 crores for construction work in 190 government schools in the state, ₹ 201 crores for road construction, ₹ 62 crores for repairing and construction of new canals and ₹ 16.11 crores for construction of a college at Bond Kalan.
“Our government has given district status to Charkhi Dadri and after that the pace of development has accelerated. We approved 17 new highways. Our government will construct medical colleges in every Haryana district. In 2015, CM window was started and this has become a good medium for solving peoples’ grievances,” the CM said while addressing the gathering at the rally.
Khattar said that he has a 32-year-old relationship with Dadri and he has tried to ensure maximum development of the district during his tenure.
“When I came to this district last time, I had made 200 announcements, out of which 70 percent have been completed, work is going on fast on the remaining announcements,” added CM.
The chief minister said that the BJP government has ensured development in every part of the state and the deserving youths got the jobs.
“There is no need to give bribes in land deeds and we are committed to make Haryana a corruption free state. The previous government had been working to save corrupt people and our government has taken steps to stop bribe. Our government has given jobs to 29,000 youths,” he added.
Speaking on the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, Khattar said this scheme is a golden opportunity for the youths to serve the nation.
Khattar added that his government is working on the ‘Bina Parchi, Bina Kharchi’ principle.
“Recently, the recruitment of 5,000 constables in the state police and the same number of clerks has been done which clearly shows that the recruitments have been made in a fair and transparent manner. Previously, 11 recruitments were cancelled by the court, but in the present government’s tenure, no recruitment has been cancelled by the court, as the government has initiated action whenever any corruption and paper leak case has been reported,” he said.
The chief minister said that Parivar Pehchan Patra is a unique document having every single detail of every family.
“The people of the Opposition are repeatedly trying to mislead the public by propagating false figures on unemployment. As per the PPP data, out of about 25.50 lakh youth in the age group of 15-19, 24 lakh are pursuing education. Similarly, there are about 26 lakh youth in the age group of 20-24, out of which 15 lakh are students. Thus the unemployment rate in the 15-19 age group is just 2.33 percent and 11.6 percent in the age group of 20-24 years,” he added.
The chief minister said that the work of consolidation would be completed in 60-70 villages in Dadri and Bhiwani districts. Besides this, the work of consolidation is completed with the cooperation of all the villagers so that injustice is not done to anyone, he added.
