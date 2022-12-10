Haryana CM Khattar suspends official in Sonepat

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday suspended an assistant posted in the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) office in Sonepat, reiterating that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost.

The chief minister, who was in Sonepat to meet public and hear grievances during the Jan Samvad Programme, received a written complaint against the assistant posted in the ADC office. While suspending the official with immediate effect, Khattar said during the suspension period, the assistant will report to the chief minister’s office (CMO) in Chandigarh.

Khattar directed the officials and employees that the problems of the public should be resolved immediately and that no laxity will be tolerated.

The chief minister along with the officials heard about 400 complaints that also pertained to builders and gave directions for necessary action, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister said the work of making BPL cards will be resumed from January 1 and that camps will also be organised to remove the errors in Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and to create new PPPs. The camps will be organised at different places across the state on December 10, 11, 15, 16 and 17 for PPP.