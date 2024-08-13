Haryana CM rolls out 3 schemes, hikes unemployment allowance

On International Youth Day on Monday, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini launched three schemes - Drone Didi, Contractor Saksham Yuva, and IT Saksham Yuva to provide job opportunities for women and youth in the state. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event on International Youth Day at Parade Ground, Panchkula, on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Addressing a state-level programme in Panchkula, he also announced a hike in the unemployment allowance for youths registered under the Saksham Yuva Yojana.

“From August, the allowance for 12th pass youths has been hiked from ₹900 to ₹1,200, for graduates from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000, and postgraduates from ₹3,000 to ₹3,500. This announcement will benefit over 2.6 lakh youths in the state,” he said.

The CM said the IT Saksham Yuva Yojana will provide courses in networking, mobile technology, and other technical subjects for youths aiming for careers in the IT sector, while the Drone Didi scheme will train 500 women and 5,000 self-help group members in drone operations to aid farmers.

Under the Contractor Saksham Yuva Yojana, skill training will be provided to 10,000 engineering degree and diploma holders to start their own business.

“The youths will have to register on the Haryana Engineering Works Portal, after which they will be provided interest-free loan of up to ₹3 lakh a year. They will be able to take contracts up to ₹25 lakh in Panchayati Raj Institutions and municipal bodies,” announced Saini.

The CM said that several changes have been made under the new National Education Policy, such as linking technical institutions with industries, to make every youth skilled by 2030. He also promised to fill 37,000 vacant posts in the state, adding that 1.44 lakh merit-based recruitments have already been made.

During the programme, the CM also distributed cheques of ₹1.1 lakh to students from poor families who scored 90% or above in Class 12.